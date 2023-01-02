Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rescue workers use a blue tarp to cover the spot where two bodies were found Monday morning at the site of a landslide in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture. Photo: KYODO
national

2 bodies found at site of landslide in Yamagata Prefecture

YAMAGATA

Two bodies were found on Monday morning at the site of a landslide which occurred at a mountain in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

Police said the bodies are believed to be those of a man in his 80s and his wife, who was in her 70s. The couple had been missing since the landslide struck at around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said both victims were in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest when found at 8 a.m. and were taken to hospital.

The landslide, which measured 20 to 30 meters in height and 100 meters in width, destroyed or damaged about 10 buildings, Kyodo News reported. Twenty-two people from eight households in the area were evacuated due to the risk of secondary disasters, and have spent the New Year holidays in a shelter.

Isao Akojima, a former professor of geomorphology at Yamagata University, told Kyodo that the landslide was likely caused by a large amount of melted snow and rain loosening subsoil on the mountain, which is made of weathered mudstone more than 15 million years old.

The city saw a record amount of precipitation, including snow, for the month of December as of Friday, according to the Yamagata Meteorological Office.

While landslides in Yamagata often occur in spring for the same reason when the snow melts, "a frequency of once every few decades or few hundred years makes it difficult to predict when they will occur," Akojima said.

If you buy land, make sure it's not in the Red Zone.

I just bought some land in what's considered the most hilly city in Japan, and it was hard to find one that was a decent size, but also wasn't in the Red or Yellow zones.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

