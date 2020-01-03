2 bodies found in submerged car in Kagawa Pref

The bodies of a man and woman were found inside a submerged car in Marugame, Kagawa Prefecture, on Friday, police said.

According to police, the sunken car was spotted at around 9:10 a.m. by a man who had come to Marugame port for fishing, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the vehicle was about 10 meters from the pier.

The deceased passengers are believed to be between the ages of 50 and 80. The man in the driver’s seat was wearing a gray sweater and dark denim pants. The woman in the passenger seat was dressed in pajamas. Both bodies had no visible injuries.

The car has a license plate number that is registered outside of Kagawa Prefecture. There were no IDs on either body and the car owner cannot be reached, police said.

