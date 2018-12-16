Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 brothers, aged, 8 and 1, perish in apartment fire in Miyagi Pref

5 Comments
MIYAGI

Two brothers, aged 8 ad 1, died in a fire that broke out on the first floor of a three-story apartment building in Natori City, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., a neighbor called 119 after noticing black smoke rising from a room on the first floor of the apartment building, Fuji TV reported. Seven fire trucks were mobilized to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames after about an hour.

Firefighters found the body of one-year-old Tomoya Misawa inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His eight-year-old brother Takumi was found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and taken to a hospital, where he also was pronounced dead.

According to police reports, the two brothers lived in the apartment with their parents who were not at home when the fire broke out.

Police said firefighters have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

Sad.

I wonder what condition a body has to be in for the death to be declared on scene.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Parental idiocy strikes again. RIP boys.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Leaving an 8 year old and a 1 year old at home alone. These two parents are 100% responsible for their deaths.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Parental idiocy strikes again. RIP boys.

We don't know what started the fire. Who's to say even if the parents were there they would of been lost too? Not much information on the cause of the fire.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It was a first floor apartment and they couldn't get out? The first thing that makes me think is the parents might've made sure they couldn't get out, so that they couldn't go out wandering in their parents absence. Poor kids.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Putin 2019 Calendar is Japanese Store’s Best Selling

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Himeji Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Movies And Dramas To Watch Over The Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Work

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Spread The Love This Christmas With This Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri