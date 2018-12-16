2 brothers, aged, 8 and 1, perish in apartment fire in Miyagi Pref

Two brothers, aged 8 ad 1, died in a fire that broke out on the first floor of a three-story apartment building in Natori City, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., a neighbor called 119 after noticing black smoke rising from a room on the first floor of the apartment building, Fuji TV reported. Seven fire trucks were mobilized to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames after about an hour.

Firefighters found the body of one-year-old Tomoya Misawa inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His eight-year-old brother Takumi was found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and taken to a hospital, where he also was pronounced dead.

According to police reports, the two brothers lived in the apartment with their parents who were not at home when the fire broke out.

Police said firefighters have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

