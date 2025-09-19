 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 Canadian women sue Japanese university over sexual abuse

3 Comments
TOKYO

Two former Canadian female students at Yamanashi Gakuin University filed a lawsuit Friday claiming they were sexually abused, one by a professor and the other by a student, and that the university failed to respond appropriately to the incidents.

In the suit filed with the Tokyo District Court, the plaintiffs are seeking a total of about 30 million yen in damages from the male instructor, a non-Japanese national, and the male Japanese student, as well as the university operator.

The women, one of whom studied at the university west of Tokyo from 2015 to 2019 and the other from 2023 to 2024, said they were sexually touched by their alleged assailants and had consulted the university individually about the incidents, according to their complaints.

But the university dismissed their claims, saying in the case of alleged sexual abuse by the professor that it was a matter of "cultural difference between foreigners."

Both plaintiffs have since returned to their home country.

Hillary Rosentreter, 28, one of the two plaintiffs, said at a press conference in Tokyo that she joined via video link that she "will not forgive" the university, saying it has done "absolutely nothing to fix the situation for the sake of its students."

The university's management corporation told Kyodo News that it will refrain from commenting because it has not yet to receive the complaint.

The university also faces a lawsuit filed at the same court in May by an American woman seeking damages from the university and others for alleged sexual abuse by a male non-Japanese student when she studied at the institution.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

the male instructor, a non-Japanese national, and the male Japanese student, as well as the university operato

So foreign male professor harassing Canadian ryugakusei,

absolutely nothing to fix the situation for the sake of its students."

Japanese way in dealing things, just pretend the problem doesn't exist until it can't be covered anymore.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

"cultural difference between foreigners." Japan’s obsession with foreigners continues.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Compensation culture and chance for easy money or these women were assaulted and are suffering?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ninna-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Letters from Japan: “Getting Older in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Health

5 Meditation Tips For Life in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 16 – Sept. 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 16- Sept. 22, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Is Japan Lonely or Are You Just Not That Interesting?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Elev8’s 2025 Autumn & Winter Holiday Camps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tsukimi Burgers in Japan: Are They Really Worth the Hype?

Savvy Tokyo

Get Free Drinks in Japan With New Vending Machine App

GaijinPot Blog