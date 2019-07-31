2 children killed in car-truck crash in Hokkaido

Two children were killed when the car driven by their mother crashed into a dump truck in Kyowa, Hokkaido, on Wednesday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 2:15 p.m. along National Route 229. Hokkaido media quoted police as saying that a vehicle driven by Hisae Muto, 37, carrying her four sons, including 3-month-old twins, apparently crossed the center line and slammed into the truck.

All five passengers in the car and the 46-year-old truck driver were taken to hospital. Police said two children, one of the twins, Osuke, and his two-year-old brother, Sogo, died shortly after arrival at the hospital. The other twin, Yosuke, and his five-year-old brother suffered serious injuries. Their mother suffered a chest injury, while the truck driver sustained a head injury.

