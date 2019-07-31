Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 children killed in car-truck crash in Hokkaido

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Two children were killed when the car driven by their mother crashed into a dump truck in Kyowa, Hokkaido, on Wednesday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 2:15 p.m. along National Route 229. Hokkaido media quoted police as saying that a vehicle driven by Hisae Muto, 37, carrying her four sons, including 3-month-old twins, apparently crossed the center line and slammed into the truck.

All five passengers in the car and the 46-year-old truck driver were taken to hospital. Police said two children, one of the twins, Osuke, and his two-year-old brother, Sogo, died shortly after arrival at the hospital. The other twin, Yosuke, and his five-year-old brother suffered serious injuries. Their mother suffered a chest injury, while the truck driver sustained a head injury.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Culture

Netflix Japan: 10 Series to Binge in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Elects First Openly Gay Man To The National Diet

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Museums

Meguro Parasitological Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

2019 Fireworks Festivals Across Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Lifestyle

50 Best Beauty Salons in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Yokohama Pikachu Outbreak

GaijinPot Travel