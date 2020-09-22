2 children perish in house fire in Miyazaki Prefecture

Two children aged nine and three died after a fire destroyed their grandfather’s house in Saito City, Miyazaki Prefecture.

According to police, flames were seen coming from the two-story residence of Koichi Inoue, 60, at around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, Fuji TV reported. Inoue’s home and two adjoining warehouses were completely destroyed by the fire which took three hours to extinguish.

The bodies of two children were found in the ruins. Police said they were Inoue’s grandson, 9, and granddaughter, 3. Another grandson, 13, was taken to hospital after injuring his hip while fleeing from the fire

Inoue was living with his eldest daughter, her husband and their three children.

