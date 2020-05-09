Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

2 Chinese ships chase Japanese fishing boat near Senkaku Islands

0 Comments
NAHA

Two China Coast Guard ships have approached and chased a Japanese fishing boat in Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, the Japan Coast Guard said Saturday.

The Japanese coast guard ordered the Chinese vessels to leave the waters and deployed a patrol ship to safeguard the fishing boat, whose three crew members were unhurt during Friday's incident.

A total of four China Coast Guard ships were in Japanese waters around the Japanese-administered islets, claimed by China, for about two hours from 4 p.m.

Two of the four pursued the Japanese boat, which was about 12 kilometers southwest of Uotsuri Island, at around 4:50 p.m.

It was the first encroachment by Chinese ships into Japanese waters around the uninhabited Senkaku Islands since April 17.

Beijing has been sending official vessels close to the islands, known as Diaoyu in China, in an apparent attempt to assert its control of them.

The islets are also claimed by Taiwan, which calls them Tiaoyutai.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: April 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Video Conference? How To Look Your Best For The Camera

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 18, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

#StayAtHome

Covid-19: Who Is Vulnerable And How To Protect Them

Savvy Tokyo

Kochi

GaijinPot Travel

Why You Shouldn’t Go to an Animal Cafe in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

The Mummy at Saisho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel