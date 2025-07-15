 Japan Today
2 dead, 12 injured after bus-truck head-on collision in Tokushima

TOKUSHIMA

Two people were killed and 12 others injured Monday in an accident involving a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on a highway in Tokushima Prefecture, western Japan, local police said.

The bus caught fire after the crash, which occurred around 12:30 p.m., with a bus passenger and the truck driver later confirmed dead.

Five other passengers on the bus were seriously injured and another six just slightly, according to police. Its driver was also hurt.

The bus was heading from Matsuyama, in the neighboring Ehime Prefecture, and was bound for Kobe in Hyogo Prefecture, according to its operator.

