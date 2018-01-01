2 dead, 13 hospitalized in Tokyo after choking on mochi

Two people died and 13 others were hospitalized in Tokyo on Monday after choking on mochi, glutinous rice cakes which are a popular food during the New Year holidays.
According to the Tokyo Fire Department, a man in his 50s from Ota Ward went into cardiac arrest after choking on mochi and was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital, Fuji TV reported. Another man in his 80s, who resided in Edogawa Ward, also fatally choked on the rice cake. Fire department officials said the 13 hospitalized people ranged in age between 55 and 90.
Every year, prior to the New Year holidays, the Tokyo Fire Department advises the public to cut the mochi into bite-size pieces and slowly chew the notoriously sticky food before swallowing.
The department has a website advising people what to do if they see someone choking on mochi.© Japan Today
9 Comments
Login to comment
mistie710
Let me get this straight.
People are warned annually over the danger of choking on mochi. It is well known for choking people who can't or don't eat mochi in a manner that does not end up possibly choking them. Yet they still end up being choked. Is that right?
bones
As safety conscious as Japan is supposed to be,you would think that by now they would have a safe mochi eating campaign with cheerful mascots and cute adult teenager acting women demonstrating how to properly eat mochi to the applause of an eagerly observant crowd.
pacint
Mochi is a very traditional food served year round. Glad that the death toll is same as last year.
Mochi can be had and eaten year round but alas only the deaths at new year get counted.
I been hearing the same for years, cut into small pieces, preferably grill it and have plenty of fluids soup, etc ready for consumption
How many like to drop whole chunks (more than mouthful) into their Zoni makes it rubbery and stringy/hard to chew,.
I usually get round mochi 4cm dia, 8mm thickness, drop in oven toaster for a bit.
We used to have different are for konnyaku jelly years ago.
pacint
Different are = similar ads
Strangerland
15/130,000 people had troubles with it. That's about 0.000015% of the population.
Mochi. So dangerous it should be outlawed to even think about it.
nandakandamanda
Even so, a horrible way to die, choking to death, unable to breathe.
smithinjapan
Strangerland: "Mochi. So dangerous it should be outlawed to even think about it."
You seem rather jubilant the count was so low instead of being zero deaths. This happens EVERY year, and it is 100% preventable. That's the only zero here, that there is no year we don't read about this. Who is saying mochi should be outlawed besides you deflecting? The poster pointing out Japan's lack of safety conscientiousness on this issue is not wrong, because it happens every time. Maybe people who are around the person who dies need to be held accountable if they served it in large pieces (not much you can do about people who serve it to themselves in large pieces).
smithinjapan
pacint: "Mochi can be had and eaten year round but alas only the deaths at new year get counted."
I doubt that very much, except as "New Year's deaths attributed to mochi". I've no doubt that if someone choked to death on it during the year you can easily find out. It's just that common sense and safety to take a back seat to "tradition" and "convenience" come New Year's.
Strangerland
Of course not. It would be nice if people didn't die, but I agree with how things are - fair warning is put out there about the dangers, and some people choose to eat it regardless. If they die as a result, that's their choice, and it's said, but it's their choice, and it's obvious that it's not a big problem, as evidenced by the numbers that are so small, they would be considered insignificant statistically.
If any infringement upon safety, no matter how small, means a country is not safe, there is literally not a single safe spot on this entire planet.