2 dead, 3 injured after crane truck collides with vehicle in Ibaraki

A crane truck collided with a passenger car on Tuesday in Ibaraki Prefecture, leaving two men dead and three others injured, local police and rescuers said.

All five people, aged in their 20s or under 20, were traveling in the car, they said. The three injured were receiving treatment in hospital and the severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

The collision around 6:40 a.m. likely occurred when the truck and car were passing in opposite lanes, according to the police.

