2 dead, 3 injured in head-on collision in Yamagata

Two people died and three others were injured as two cars collided head-on in the northeastern prefecture of Yamagata late Saturday, police said.

A car carrying an elderly couple, who died in the accident, is believed to have swerved into the opposite lane on a gently curved road in the city of Kaminoyama before colliding with an oncoming car, the local police said.

Three passengers in the other vehicle were injured, one of them seriously, according to the police.

The two dead passengers were Masahiro Sato, 84, and his wife Kimiko. 82.

