national

2 dead, 3 injured in head-on collision in Yamagata

YAMAGATA

Two people died and three others were injured as two cars collided head-on in the northeastern prefecture of Yamagata late Saturday, police said.

A car carrying an elderly couple, who died in the accident, is believed to have swerved into the opposite lane on a gently curved road in the city of Kaminoyama before colliding with an oncoming car, the local police said.

Three passengers in the other vehicle were injured, one of them seriously, according to the police.

The two dead passengers were Masahiro Sato, 84, and his wife Kimiko. 82.

3 Comments
The elderly driver should never have been behind the wheel. Absolutely ridiculous. So dangerous in Japanese roads with unfit drivers everywhere. It's lucky the innocent passengers in the other car weren't killed

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The elderly driver should never have been behind the wheel.

Why not? I don't see anything in the article that indicates they shouldn't have been driving.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Driving on the wrong side is illegal, being old is not. But...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

