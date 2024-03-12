Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 dead after avalanche hits backcountry skiers in Hokkaido

1 Comment
SAPPORO

An avalanche hit a group of backcountry skiers, believed to be foreigners, on a mountain in Hokkaido on Monday, leaving two of them dead, police said.

Rescue authorities received an emergency call around 11 a.m. reporting that individuals had been struck by an avalanche on Mt Yotei, which stands at 1,898 meters and spans towns including Kutchan and Niseko.

The snowslip hit three people of the party of six on the northern slope, slightly above the middle point between the peak and the foot of the mountain, they said.

A man who survived the hit reported pain around his shoulder. He and the remaining three people returned from the mountain shortly after 1:30 p.m., informing authorities that the avalanche occurred around 10 a.m.

An avalanche alert was not in effect for Mt Yotei around the time of the disaster, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency's Sapporo Regional Headquarters.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

They are Kiwis, a man and a woman, who were among a group of six backcountry skiers.

A third New Zealander in the group was also injured.

The snow slip hit the group of skiers on the northern slope.

The man and woman from New Zealand were buried under the snow. They were airlifted to hospital, but pronounced dead, snow sports news website Snow Brains reported.

The New Zealand Embassy has offered consular support to the families of those involved.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

15 Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Practical Advice for Staying Connected in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spring Music and Art Festivals with Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Yonago Waterbird Sanctuary

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Nizo Yamamoto Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Vote For Your Favorite GaijinPot 6-Word Video Entry

GaijinPot Blog

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

GaijinPot Blog

Enjoy a Kansai Airport Layover with These 10 Day Trips

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Impression, Form and Intention 

Savvy Tokyo