national

2 dead after boat capsizes in western Japan

YAMAGUCHI

Two men died after a small boat capsized off Yamaguchi Prefecture in western Japan on Wednesday, a local coast guard office said Thursday.

The men are believed to have gone fishing on a boat from around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the coast guard and local police. The coast guard had embarked on a search that night after being notified that a boat which left from a shore in Nagato had not returned.

The coast guard found the capsized boat about 2.5 kilometers from Kawashiri Cape in Nagato and spotted a man nearby. Another man was found in waters southwest from where the boat was located.

The two, both confirmed dead, are believed to be Masamichi Harada and Kitani Akinobu, both 76 and residents of Ube in the same prefecture.

