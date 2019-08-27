Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A taxi drives along a flooded street in Saga city, Kyushu, on Wednesday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

2 dead as 670,000 ordered to evacuate after downpours in Kyushu

10 Comments
TOKYO

Two people were confirmed dead on Wednesday as heavy rains pounded northern Kyushu, prompting flood and landslide warnings and orders for 670,000 people to seek safety.

Nearly a million more people were advised to leave their homes after the country's weather agency raised the alert to its highest level for parts of the region.

The emergency warning is issued "if there is a significant likelihood of catastrophes".

Officials confirmed two deaths, one in western Saga Prefecture where a man was found in a car that had been swept away. A second man died in Fukuoka as he tried to escape from a car trapped in rising floodwaters.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said a third person, in Saga, was in a state of "cardiorespiratory arrest" -- a term usually employed by Japanese officials to indicate a person's death before it is officially confirmed by a doctor.

"There are many reports of damage in different areas due to flooding of rivers, landslides, and submerged houses, and there is a possibility of serious damage occurring in the coming hours," Suga added.

Evacuation orders and advisories issued by local authorities are not mandatory, although officials urge residents to heed them.

For those leaving after such warnings, government shelters are available, and some choose to stay with friends and family as well.

The fire and disaster management agency said it had already received multiple reports of flooded houses in Saga and Nagasaki prefectures.

"We are seeing unprecedented levels of heavy rains in cities where we issued special warnings," a spokesman for the Japan Meteorological Agency told reporters.

"It is a situation where you should do your best to protect your lives," weather agency official Yasushi Kajiwara said.

He also urged those living in areas currently under evacuation advisories to act quickly.

In Saga, a mother wearing a life vest in a rescue boat told public broadcaster NHK she had been saved from the floodwaters.

"I was so scared as I have a little child. I'm worried there could be worse damage because there's an ongoing power outage," she said.

Elsewhere, a man in a shelter in Saga said he was sleeping as the floodwater entered his home.

"When I woke up, water surged to my feet," he told NHK. "I've never seen anything like this. It's important to evacuate early."

The JMA's emergency warnings affect areas in Saga, Fukuoka and Nagasaki, where the severe weather has also disrupted transport, forcing the suspension of some train services and some road closures.

Television footage showed rivers swollen by the rain and parked cars sitting in muddy brown water nearly up to the vehicles' roofs. Small landslides have already been reported.

At a station in Saga, stranded passengers sat on benches with water around their ankles.

A woman living near an overflowing river said she had been woken by the sound of heavy rain and a warning alarm on her phone indicating a disaster alert.

"This is very rare. Rice fields and other places are flooded. It's like a sea," she told NHK.

Japanese authorities regularly urge people to take evacuation orders seriously, particularly after disastrous heavy rains last summer in Japan's west killed more than 200 people.

Many of the deaths were blamed on the fact that evacuation orders were issued too late and some people failed to follow them. Entire neighborhoods were buried beneath landslides or submerged in floodwaters during the disasters.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

10 Comments
Login to comment

This year's autumn rain front has been much more persistent than any I can remember in Kyushu.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Be careful and stay safe.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Please safe everyone.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I am in Osaka and I think this rain is a lot. It comes down really hard and then really light in shifts.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Kyushu just can't seem to get a break . . .

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I think this is the first time I've seen a "purple/emergency" weather warning from the JMA for Kyushu?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The sheer volume of the rainfall is brutal.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

As of 13:15 NHK is reporting 2 confirmed deaths and another discovered with no signs of life.

Take care, everyone!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Kyushu just can't seem to get a break . . .

agree.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

We here in Kumamoto dodged a bullet. The rainfront is very narrow and concentrated - just a hundred kilometers south from their suffering, all we had was drizzle. Remember to look at the JMA radar: http://www.jma.go.jp/jma/index.html

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Neighborhood Guide

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 31-Sept 1

Savvy Tokyo

Restaurant Review

Weber Park: Gourmet Grilling With A View

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Kita Shiga Kogen

GaijinPot Travel

Museums

Unko Museum Odaiba

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tapioca Land Opens in Tokyo, Is A Total Dud

GaijinPot Blog