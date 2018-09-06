2 dead, at least 32 missing after M6.7 quake hits Hokkaido

At least two people were killed and 32 were missing after a powerful earthquake paralyzed the northern island of Hokkaido on Thursday, triggering landslides and knocking out power to its 5.3 million residents.
Public broadcaster NHK reported the first confirmed fatality and said 120 people had also been injured after the 6.7-magnitude quake.
Aerial footage showed dozens of landslides exposing barren hillsides near the town of Atsuma in southern Hokkaido, with mounds of reddish earth and fallen trees piled up at the edge of green fields. The collapsed remains of what appeared to be houses or barns were scattered about.
The entire island was without power after Hokkaido Electric Power Co said it conducted an emergency shutdown of all its fossil fuel-fired power plants following the quake.
The utility said it wasn't clear when electricity would be restored to 2.95 million households. The trade and industry ministry told the utility to restart the coal-fired Tomato-Atsuma power plant within a few hours, Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said.
All trains across the island were also halted.
Roof tiles and water could be seen on the floor at Hokkaido's main airport, New Chitose Airport, which would be closed for at least Thursday. New Chitose is a major tourist gateway to the island, known for its mountains, lakes and abundant farmland and seafood, and more than 200 flights and 40,000 passengers would be affected, Kyodo News Agency said.
The quake, which hit at 3:08 a.m., posed no tsunami risk, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The U.S. Geological Survey said it struck at a depth of 37 kms about 68 kms southeast of Sapporo, Hokkaido's main city.
It registered a strong 6 on Japan's 7-point earthquake scale.
Abe arrived at his office before 6 a.m. and told reporters his government had set up a command centre to coordinate relief and rescue. He said saving lives was his government's top priority.
The Tomari Nuclear Power Station, which has been shut since a 2011 earthquake and tsunami, suffered a power outage but was cooling its fuel rods safely with emergency power, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga. Operator Hokkaido Electric reported no radiation irregularities at the plant, Suga told a news conference.
Farming and tourism are two of the island's biggest economic drivers, but there is some industry. Kirin Beer and Sapporo Beer both said factories were shut by the power outage, although they said no structural damage was found.
A fire broke out at a Mitsubishi Steel Mfg Co plant in the city of Muroran after the quake but was mostly extinguished with no injuries, a company official said.
A series of smaller shocks, including one with a magnitude of 5.4, followed the initial quake, Japan's Meteorological Agency said. Agency official Toshiyuki Matsumori warned residents to take precautions for potential major aftershocks in coming days.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
35 Comments
Strangerland
Jesus, rough year for Japan.
Hopefully this hasn't resulted in any deaths.
thepersoniamnow
6.7 is a very large quake!
I hope the people are alright.
Yubaru
Be safe folks! Thoughts are with you!
Walt E
2018 been an awful year...can't wait for this year to be over.
Alex Hutchins
That's a big number....I'm glad damage and injuries are low, at least from what we hear now.
MikeH
Four aftershocks of 5.3 / 4.8 / 4.3 / 5.4 were recorded in the last 3 hours... Also yesterday a 5.4 was recorded in Ibaraki! Stay safe people and be prepared for bigger ones!
gogogo
Wow mother nature is brutal on Japan this year.
Schopenhauer
It is difficult to think Japan does not go broke - earthquakes, typhoons, tsunami, flood, landslide etc. that happen every year all over Japan. Compared with other countries, the money Japan has to spend for natural disasters may be appalling.
Educator60
Not in Hokkaido, but in Northern Tohoku and we were woken up twice, by the first and then one of the aftershocks. Normally I am straightaway to the front door to ride out quakes. But this time I was still so exhausted from the typhoon that passed through Monday night that I was still struggling to get up by the time the quakes ended. No damage but for us but the first especially seemed longish, one of the longer we’ve felt since 3.11. Hoping our elderly relatives in Hokkaido are okay but can’t get through to them yet.
There will be more aftershocks, people in the affected areas should be especially careful. Good luck.
Laguna
Another tragedy. From Kumamoto, hopes that no lives have been lost, the aftershocks are gentle, and recovery is rapid.
kohakuebisu
Stay safe everyone. Fingers crossed that the main event has passed, but it would be wise to stay on your guard.
40km is pretty shallow, so that means concentrated localized damage. The epicenter is inaka, so the measuring equipment will be more spread out than in an urbanized area. The Japanese "shindo", i.e., how much the surface shakes, is actually the most meaningful way to measure an earthquake and give ordinary folks an estimate of the likely damage. With localized quakes in particular, you can have big differences in the same town. From the images of Sapporo, it looks like some people there got hit with more than the shindo number on the map.
Silvafan
Let's hope that this will be the last serious natural disaster this year. Like Schopenhauer said, the government department in charge of managing the natural disaster response is working overtime this year.
Educator60
Chitose Airport (Sapporo) will be closed for a while due to damage to the terminal building. And the train service through the Seikan Tunnel also out for now.
Looks like we’re going to be seeing some fatalities as they get a grasp on the extent of the situation.
IronBeard
Pretty big shake here in otaru and no water or electricity yet.
Educator60
“A landslide along a long ridge in the rural town of Atsumi”
I believe you mean Atsuma? 厚真町
Moderator
Yes, thank you. That has been corrected.
daito_hak
Actually its a power blackout on all Hokkaido since 3:00 am.
gelendestrasse
Hope you all are OK. It's been a mess of a year, agreed.
papigiulio
Wow, typhoon one day ago followed up by a big earthquake. Japan can't seem to catch a break. Hope this is not the lead up to another big one.
OssanAmerica
This is the worst earthquake I've ever heard of in Hokkaido. I fear that with so much spread out recovery will take some time. This is really big.With Shinchitose Airport out and Rails down people trying to get out are really stuck. Don't know if remote airports like Memanbestu are operating.
zain
I really hope everyone in Hokkaido is fine. i wish people always be given a patient heart, through all this
Jalapeno
seems single family homes suffer the most damage in disasters here. Don't know if construction material these days is any better than 20 or 30 years ago.
Hakman
I'm in Hokkaido. We're without power (thank goodness wifi is working) and have no idea when we'll get it back. Had to drive somewhere this morning; first time I've ever done that with total traffic-light loss.
So far so good, but I hope we don't have to go too long without power. We still have running water ... for the time being. Hopefully we'll be back to civilized living soon.
Wakarimasen
Stranger
Feels like a rough year for the world. Bad storms all over, earthquakes, volcanic activity, drought.
Maybe Gaia finally waking up and reacting to the damage her parasites are doing to her.
kohakuebisu
OssanAmerica
There was a big quake off Okushiri in 1993.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1993_Hokkaid%C5%8D_earthquake
If I remember correctly the fires were caused by kerosene tanks. The area is a fishing port and squid fishing uses (or used to use) boats with big oil-powered lights to lure the squid to the surface. If you ever get a ferry on the Japan Sea, you can see squid boats from miles away. The tanks by the port ruptured and caught fire during the quake.
IronBeard
Hokkaido update: phone towers are running out of battery so we will have no connectivity soon. Reception already faltering. Water will be cut off in the next 30-60 min. Let’s see how long it takes to get things working. Local friends say they’ve never had anything like this before so may be a while.
Haaa Nemui
Going for the best for all you guys in the area.
Stay safe everybody.
PTownsend
Hearts out to all in Hokkaido. Thank you to all emergency personnel, all personnel trying to restore utilities, and all who are volunteering to help their neighbors. I wonder how the flat roof houses held up in comparison with those with pitched roofs.
Alexandre T. Ishii
Japan the safest country to visit to find unsafe natural disaster, how to balance it well?
Connie Senk
I'm praying for everyone in Japan. Take care!
bjohnson23
Not to worry when one is prepared, luckily.
Luckily because I just installed the solar panels and inverter in my RV, can process my own water, enough can foods, and nice shelter like comforts of home, and AC during the day. So sorry for all the other folks but these are the times to open the bank and help my neighbors in need.
Kenji Fujimori
Abe and Aso wants to jack up prices for military and other things but neglect the natural disasters thats constantly occuring, money should be allocated for repairs perhaps instead of vanity works and military only
Chip Star
I hope everyone makes a swift recovery!
yoshisan88
Why are some people down-thumbing those who left comments that priase others for their work done or praying for others or just saying what they see? I seriously do not understand.
porto
"...the coal-fired Tomato-Atsuma power plant..."
Surely Tomato must be a typo of Tomari.