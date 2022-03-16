2 dead, at least 92 injured after M7.4 quake hits northeastern Japan

A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit off northeastern Japan late Wednesday, leaving at least two people dead and dozens injured and causing a high-speed shinkansen train to derail.
Two men in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, two areas hard-hit by the 11:36 p.m. quake, died, while a total of 92 people were reported injured by early Thursday across seven total prefectures, according to local authorities and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
The quake also prompted the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue a 1-meter tsunami warning to the Pacific coast of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, but the warning was lifted Thursday morning after only relatively small tsunami waves were observed.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters early Thursday that there have so far been no abnormalities found at nuclear plants in affected areas.
The temblor, which came two minutes after a magnitude 6.1 quake, registered an upper 6 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima, the agency said.
At an intensity of upper 6, many people find it impossible to remain standing or move without crawling. The jolts are strong enough to toss people through the air, according to the agency.
The quake, which occurred in waters off Fukushima at a depth of about 57 kilometers, was also felt across a wide swath of the country. The agency is warning of quakes of a similar scale in hard-hit areas for the next week or so.
A Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train with about 100 passengers on board derailed between Fukushima Station and Shiroishizao Station, but no injuries were reported, according to JR East.
Fire departments in Miyagi and Fukushima received numerous calls requesting emergency assistance, while reports emerged of many people suffering injuries in the coastal city of Soma in Fukushima.
Injuries were reported in not just Miyagi and Fukushima but also Kanagawa, Ibaraki, Iwate, Akita, Tochigi and Yamagata prefectures, a Kyodo News tally showed.
The quake caused power outages in northeastern and eastern Japan, affecting a total of more than 2.2 million households, including about 700,000 in Tokyo, according to TEPCO Power Grid Inc and Tohoku Electric Power Network Co. Power was later restored to most.
After the quake, tsunami waves of up to 30 centimeters were observed in the port of Ishinomaki in Miyagi, the agency said while also urging residents to stay away from the coast.
The country's nuclear regulator said data shows no abnormalities with reactors and facilities at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, though a fire alarm went off in the turbine building of the No. 5 reactor.
The seaside plant suffered multiple meltdowns in March 2011 after being hit by a quake-caused tsunami, but the No. 5 reactor was unscathed.
The government set up a crisis management center at the prime minister's office. Kishida told reporters he instructed officials to gather relevant information and make the utmost effort to rescue the injured and respond to those affected by the quake.
The late-night quake left many Japanese, particularly those in northeastern Japan, unsettled as it struck just days after the 11th anniversary of the M9.0 quake that devastated the region.
"I felt two big quakes and saw parked cars bouncing up and down because the ground was shaking," a security guard at Soma City Hall said.
A security guard at Tagajo City Hall in Miyagi said the second jolt lasted nearly 1 minute.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference early Thursday that no abnormalities were found at the Onagawa nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture.
The quake's magnitude was initially announced as 7.3 but was later upgraded to 7.4.© KYODO
48 Comments
Login to comment
zichi
A powerful earthquake at mag 7.4. 14 aftershocks so far.
JeffLee
That might have been the second strongest I've ever felt.
snowymountainhell
May “God Bless” and keep safe the good people of Japan. - It was a fitful night with little sleep for many anxious people here watching NHK live and those monitoring from abroad as news trickled in.
snowymountainhell
“Rest In Peace” for the one soul lost and “Condolences” offered to grieving family & friends.
Wishing a quick recovery for those injured and hoping some comfort can be found for the many in the region and across Japan continuing to suffer from PTSD.
snowymountainhell
“Godspeed” to the first responders we witnessed those putting themselves in harm’s way to maintain order, rescue others and restore essential services.
diagonalslip
"one dead".... sad enough, so why do 'they' feel they have to make the headline "at least...."
snowymountainhell
The JSDF and JMSDF moved immediately. As with “Operation Tomadachi“ in 2011, the U.S., and presumedly the other members of AUKUS presently in the area, will most likely offer and render aid if accepted..
According to the last USN update*: “the USS Ronald Reagan began a four-month selected restricted availability at Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022****” -
(*****Their present location may have changed given Russia’s current recent war on Ukraine.)
Anton
Watching the news will mean it’s difficult to sleep afterwords. Obviously. Since it’s beyond our control I suggest you avoid the news and head back to bed. Lack of good sleep will only leave you less well prepared for if/when a big one comes. Good luck.
runner3
I've been to Japan 9 time's and thankfully only felt one earthquake. It was a small one but it scared the ____ out of me. My wife whose Japanese slept through it. I hope everyone will recover soon from this one and my sympathy goes out the the man that passed.
Mickelicious
because someone will be found crushed by furniture?
Our house felt like a bucking bronco. I shudder to think of the reawakened trauma for the Tohoku bereaved.
Haaa Nemui
Yeah that was big. Where I am there was no sudden jolt like some, but a steady increase in shaking to the strongest point. Maybe not the biggest but I’d say the scariest I’ve been through.
Sad to hear of the loss of life. Take care out there today people.
Elvis is here
no surprises there mate.
Serious rock and till last night. Had me shaking all over...
Elvis is here
*roll
Fighto!
Because tragically more deaths are likely to be officially confirmed.
Stay safe and check on those emergency supplies, people!
Hiro
Give me quite a scare for a whole minute.Hope everyone is alright.
zichi
Whenever there's a powerful earthquake it's broadcast by the world's media it means my relatives across the world start sending emails and text messages which need immediate responses.
Disillusioned
There are many things I miss about living in Japan but constant earthquakes are not one of them. Glad there weren't too many injuries (this time).
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Warning of quakes of a similar scale for the next week or so.
I suggest you be prepared for the worst case scenario immediately.
Prepare for the worst and hope for the best .
SDCA
woke up on the first smaller one, then immediately ducked when I started to hear that rumble come from a distance. I'm not used to getting earthquakes where I came from so these shakes always scare the life out of me. Hope everyone is safe!
The Avenger
Fukushima really cannot get a break.
zichi
The nuclear disaster plant was the main concern with its smashed and weakened structures. Spent fuel is still in cooling pools 1&2 and the common cooling pool. Seems like no damage.
eric_japan
First was a M6. and slightly rocked my house. 2 minutes later 7.4 and the whole house is slowly creaking and shaking and then more strongly and that really had the house swaying a lot. Goes to show you how much more of intensity the power goes up from from 6 to 7. I think I read somewhere that each point is 10 times stronger.. Flashbacks of 2011. As if there isn’t enough bad news these days…
snowymountainhell
Maybe not ‘yet’ needed @zichi, but it’s always comforting the U.S. (and Japan’s other AUKUS allies) are nearby and ready to respond to incidents in the region at a moment’s notice.
Kumagaijin
That was the second biggest one I've felt, after 3/11 of course. Its earthquake season though. Lots of big quakes happen around this time, especially in Japan. People will say science doesn't back it up, but I know.
zichi
snowymountainhell
The American troops were remarkable in 2011 during the three most powerful disasters ever experienced by the country. They had Sendai airport working again within a week. In 2011 the greatest damage was from the tsunami.
qazwsx
Seeing that last night‘s earthquake happened in roughly the same area as 2011, according to an online magnitude calculator, you can imagine what 2011 felt like if you take yesterday’s quake and multiply it by 39.8.
For those of you who weren’t here in 2011, you might wanna take time to think about what you would do in that situation, prepare what you would grab and where you would hide.
rcch
I was relaxing with my computer and drinking my lemon tea and suddenly : ‘Ok here we go’.
Derby
Japan’s people wish for a peaceful world.
The world wishes peace for them in their turbulent land.
Peace to all here.
Sanjinosebleed
Have they raised the tsunami wall at the Fukushima plant yet??!! A timely reminder that if it hasn't been done it should be! Don't want all that nuclear waste washing into the ocean again!
zichi
I will never get used to earthquakes, hate them.
Sanjinosebleed
Very lucky that there were no injuries from the Shinkansen derailment!
Antiquesaving
Not luck!
This is Japan, someone far smarter than we thought " hey earthquake and high speed trains may not end well" so the Shinkansen are designed to detail and remain upright.
I am no engineer but was told in certain cases they will deliberately derail to avoid a possibly worse situation.
zichi
My iPhone was buzzing all night. Got up in the end to watch the football.
Antiquesaving
I came from a place with the occasional earthquake, nothing major.
But I learned a few things observing family, friends and my country.
In our area growing up it was the massive River and the flood plains that were the big disaster zones for much of my more eastern family living on the east coast (most previously making a living off the sea ) it was nor'eastern's and hurricanes. That regularly wiped out their homes.
So a long time ago I decided, I cannot avoid all risks but 3 things to be safer, a well built house for the local environment, far enough in land to avoid tsunamis and the worse parts of a typhoon/ hurricanes and not built in a estuary flood zone.
I got 2 out of 3 in northern Tokyo, well built for earthquakes, far enough from the coast unfortunately just barely on the edge of a flood zone ( but there hasn't been a flood to reach this area in over 70 year and since then new water management have been built.
The thing in Tohoku responsible for most death was the tsunami in hanshin a large part was due to collapsed building that then caught fire and fires that spread without water to fight them.
If your home is in an urban area and is not clad in cement fiberboard and artificial slate roof tiles as a minimum fire resistant then time to look at upgrading.
Deep Bao
Love and support for Japan from Taiwan!
Derek Grebe
The country's nuclear regulator said data shows no abnormalities with reactors and facilities at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, though a fire alarm went off in the turbine building of the No. 5 reactor.
I'm delighted and reassured that TEPCO are reporting everything is fine.
I remember when they reported that the explosion we all saw on TV was "Steam escaping".
I'm sure we have every reason to believe them this time, when there are tens of thousands of leaking containers full of contaminated water waiting for the official sign-off to be released into the fishing waters.
ADK99
@diagonalslipToday 06:53 am JST
You will note that since your post, the count has been updated to 2. Turns out the headline writer was absolutely correct to use "at least".
Numan
Slept through the first and felt the second one about 2 minutes later.
Thank you! We appreciate the support from the recognized independent nation of Taiwan!
谢谢
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Get everything you need ready to evacuate if more earthquakes are predicted.
Have a plan and exit strategy to keep the elderly and infants safe and cared for.
More earthquakes are predicted within the next week or so.
Rodney
I’m very lucky. I have a pantry full of supplies for at least three weeks. Food, water, clothes, radiation related materials, gas, solar battery charger, spare 4wD car with a full tank and also boxes of emergency supplies in the back.
be prepared.
Bubonam Justin Kayce
We had a good shake here in Yokohama as well. It felt like one long continuous quake. We soon learned it was two. I’m curious as to why we didn’t get all the alarms we usually do this time around. None in the phones or anything.
Regan is indeed at Yokosuka, So is the Blue Ridge. Nice off topic attempts at stirring up dissent tho.
Hello Kitty 321
I noticed that the mobile phone alert remained silent.
Mickelicious
Oops! Not Mao's Simplified Chinese, but Traditional Chinese you want:
謝謝
Fuzzy
And I'm glad for it. Those screaming alarms increase the stress levels in an already stressful situation. Wish they'd make them a little quieter and shorter.
Kei Kurono
Currently I am waiting for update for Renesas, if they are facing any problems in there factories. That is all I care about. Please God there be no damage.
Kei Kurono
Currently I am waiting for update from Renesas, if they are facing any problems in there factories. That is all I care about. Please God there be no damage.
Matthew Hopkins
I wonder if because of world energy prices the Japanese government have secretly started to frack again.
It is interesting that many people are scared of earthquakes because I am exactly the opposite. I immediately want to go to the balcony and watch the buildings sway. I am the same with typhoons I want to go out and experience them. Both absolutely loony things to do and sense does take over.
I have experienced a level 7 in both a block of flats and an old Japanese style house. The flat was maybe 30 seconds and get back to normal. The old-style-house was very, very noisy and even after the quake everything took time to calm down.
As for the pavlovian fancies. They never work for the consumer they are a tool for the site ownders to increase traffic. Best ignored. BJK some people are friends with the gods.
cleo
The TV gave a few weird bleeps, not like the usual alerts. I was watching BBC news about Ukraine, and thought it was some kind of alert there, but then the shaking started. The phone alerts came in after that.
I switched to NHK, and the TV sent out the bleeps again for the second quake.