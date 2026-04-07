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Construction site in Kawasaki
Photo shows a site at a complex belonging to JFE Steel Corp in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, where 40-meter-high scaffolding collapsed, causing multiple workers to fall from the structure. Image: Kyodo
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2 dead, one missing after scaffolding at site in Kawasaki collapses

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YOKOHAMA

A scaffolding collapse at a demolition site in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday left two men dead among the multiple workers reported in an emergency call to have fallen from the roughly 40-meter-tall structure, local authorities said.

The accident occurred at around 4:25 p.m. at a site within JFE Steel Corp's East Japan Works steelmaking complex, according to the authorities.

Of the three other men involved in the accident during crane demolition work at the portside complex, the authorities said one is missing and the other two are being treated at a hospital.

The missing man is believed to have fallen into the sea when the accident occurred. One of the other two was unconscious and in critical condition when transported to the hospital.

The crane at the site utilizes a counterweight to keep it stable during the lifting of cargo while loading and unloading ships. It is believed the roughly 500-ton weight came loose and made contact with the scaffolding before tumbling down and creating a large hole in the ground.

A strong wind advisory had been issued for Kawasaki at the time of the accident, according to a local weather observatory.

A 65-year-old man who was fishing on the opposite bank said he was surprised to hear the loud sound of metal being hit and witnessed a cloud of dust.

The incident took place in a factory area on the artificial island of Ogishima, south of JR Ogimachi Station.

© KYODO

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