2 dead, over 160 injured after M7.4 quake hits northeastern Japan

A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit off northeastern Japan late Wednesday, leaving at least two people dead and more than 160 injured and causing a high-speed shinkansen train to derail.
Two men in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, the areas hit hardest by the 11:36 p.m. quake, died, while the injuries reported as of Thursday morning occurred across a total of 12 prefectures, according to local authorities and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a parliamentary session that authorities are looking into a total of four deaths apparently caused by the quake.
The quake also prompted the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue a 1-meter tsunami warning for the Pacific coast of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, but the warning was lifted Thursday morning after only relatively small tsunami waves were observed.
"We will take all possible measures to respond (to the disaster)," Kishida told the Diet. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said there have been no problems with safety at nuclear power plants in the quake-hit areas.
The temblor, which came two minutes after a magnitude 6.1 quake, registered an upper 6 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima, the agency said.
At an intensity of upper 6, many people find it impossible to remain standing or move without crawling. The jolts are strong enough to toss people through the air, according to the agency.
The quake, which occurred in waters off Fukushima Prefecture at a depth of about 57 kilometers, was also felt across a wide swath of the country. The agency is warning of quakes of a similar scale in hard-hit areas for the next week or so.
A Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train derailed between Fukushima Station and Shiroishizao Station, but all the 78 passengers and crew members on board were unharmed, according to East Japan Railway Co.
JR East said it halted the operation of bullet trains between Nasushiobara Station and Morioka Station from Thursday morning because of the accident.
The operator said it will take a few days to examine total damage from the quake and that the timing for the resumption of services remains unclear, suggesting that the stoppage may potentially last for a long time.
The Defense Ministry dispatched the Self-Defense Forces for disaster relief in Fukushima Prefecture after receiving a request from its governor. The SDF will provide water service in areas where supply has been suspended due to the quake.
Fire departments in Miyagi and Fukushima received numerous calls requesting emergency assistance, while reports emerged of many people suffering injuries in the coastal city of Soma in Fukushima.
Injuries were reported in not just Miyagi and Fukushima but also Iwate, Akita, Yamagata, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Saitama, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Chiba and Niigata prefectures, a Kyodo News tally showed.
The quake caused power outages in northeastern and eastern Japan, affecting a total of more than 2.2 million households, including some 700,000 in Tokyo, according to TEPCO Power Grid Inc. and Tohoku Electric Power Network Co. Power was later restored to most.
The country's nuclear regulator said data shows no abnormalities with reactors and facilities at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, though the cooling system for the spent fuel pools at the No. 2 and No. 5 reactors temporarily stopped.
Cooling systems for spent fuel pools at the Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant and the Onagawa nuclear plant in Miyagi were also affected before recovering.
A fire alarm went off in the turbine building of the No. 5 reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, but no abnormalities were found. The seaside plant suffered multiple meltdowns in March 2011 after being hit by a quake-caused tsunami.
The government set up a crisis management center at the prime minister's office. Kishida told reporters he instructed officials to gather relevant information and make utmost effort to rescue the injured and respond to those affected by the quake.
The late-night quake left many Japanese, particularly those in northeastern Japan, unsettled as it struck just days after the 11th anniversary of the M9.0 quake that devastated the region.
"I felt two big quakes and saw parked cars bouncing up and down because the ground was shaking," a security guard at Soma City Hall said.
A security guard at Tagajo City Hall in Miyagi said the second jolt lasted nearly 1 minute.
The quake's magnitude was initially announced as 7.3 but was later upgraded to 7.4.© KYODO
zichi
A powerful earthquake at mag 7.4. 14 aftershocks so far.
JeffLee
That might have been the second strongest I've ever felt.
snowymountainhell
May “God Bless” and keep safe the good people of Japan. - It was a fitful night with little sleep for many anxious people here watching NHK live and those monitoring from abroad as news trickled in.
snowymountainhell
“Rest In Peace” for the one soul lost and “Condolences” offered to grieving family & friends.
Wishing a quick recovery for those injured and hoping some comfort can be found for the many in the region and across Japan continuing to suffer from PTSD.
snowymountainhell
“Godspeed” to the first responders we witnessed those putting themselves in harm’s way to maintain order, rescue others and restore essential services.
diagonalslip
"one dead".... sad enough, so why do 'they' feel they have to make the headline "at least...."
snowymountainhell
The JSDF and JMSDF moved immediately. As with “Operation Tomadachi“ in 2011, the U.S., and presumedly the other members of AUKUS presently in the area, will most likely offer and render aid if accepted..
According to the last USN update*: “the USS Ronald Reagan began a four-month selected restricted availability at Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022****” -
(*****Their present location may have changed given Russia’s current recent war on Ukraine.)
Anton
Watching the news will mean it’s difficult to sleep afterwords. Obviously. Since it’s beyond our control I suggest you avoid the news and head back to bed. Lack of good sleep will only leave you less well prepared for if/when a big one comes. Good luck.
runner3
I've been to Japan 9 time's and thankfully only felt one earthquake. It was a small one but it scared the ____ out of me. My wife whose Japanese slept through it. I hope everyone will recover soon from this one and my sympathy goes out the the man that passed.
Mickelicious
because someone will be found crushed by furniture?
Our house felt like a bucking bronco. I shudder to think of the reawakened trauma for the Tohoku bereaved.
Haaa Nemui
Yeah that was big. Where I am there was no sudden jolt like some, but a steady increase in shaking to the strongest point. Maybe not the biggest but I’d say the scariest I’ve been through.
Sad to hear of the loss of life. Take care out there today people.
Elvis is here
no surprises there mate.
Serious rock and till last night. Had me shaking all over...
Elvis is here
*roll
Fighto!
Because tragically more deaths are likely to be officially confirmed.
Stay safe and check on those emergency supplies, people!
Hiro
Give me quite a scare for a whole minute.Hope everyone is alright.
zichi
Whenever there's a powerful earthquake it's broadcast by the world's media it means my relatives across the world start sending emails and text messages which need immediate responses.
Disillusioned
There are many things I miss about living in Japan but constant earthquakes are not one of them. Glad there weren't too many injuries (this time).
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Warning of quakes of a similar scale for the next week or so.
I suggest you be prepared for the worst case scenario immediately.
Prepare for the worst and hope for the best .
SDCA
woke up on the first smaller one, then immediately ducked when I started to hear that rumble come from a distance. I'm not used to getting earthquakes where I came from so these shakes always scare the life out of me. Hope everyone is safe!
The Avenger
Fukushima really cannot get a break.
zichi
The nuclear disaster plant was the main concern with its smashed and weakened structures. Spent fuel is still in cooling pools 1&2 and the common cooling pool. Seems like no damage.
eric_japan
First was a M6. and slightly rocked my house. 2 minutes later 7.4 and the whole house is slowly creaking and shaking and then more strongly and that really had the house swaying a lot. Goes to show you how much more of intensity the power goes up from from 6 to 7. I think I read somewhere that each point is 10 times stronger.. Flashbacks of 2011. As if there isn’t enough bad news these days…
snowymountainhell
Maybe not ‘yet’ needed @zichi, but it’s always comforting the U.S. (and Japan’s other AUKUS allies) are nearby and ready to respond to incidents in the region at a moment’s notice.
Kumagaijin
That was the second biggest one I've felt, after 3/11 of course. Its earthquake season though. Lots of big quakes happen around this time, especially in Japan. People will say science doesn't back it up, but I know.
zichi
snowymountainhell
The American troops were remarkable in 2011 during the three most powerful disasters ever experienced by the country. They had Sendai airport working again within a week. In 2011 the greatest damage was from the tsunami.
qazwsx
Seeing that last night‘s earthquake happened in roughly the same area as 2011, according to an online magnitude calculator, you can imagine what 2011 felt like if you take yesterday’s quake and multiply it by 39.8.
For those of you who weren’t here in 2011, you might wanna take time to think about what you would do in that situation, prepare what you would grab and where you would hide.
rcch
I was relaxing with my computer and drinking my lemon tea and suddenly : ‘Ok here we go’.
Derby
Japan’s people wish for a peaceful world.
The world wishes peace for them in their turbulent land.
Peace to all here.
Sanjinosebleed
Have they raised the tsunami wall at the Fukushima plant yet??!! A timely reminder that if it hasn't been done it should be! Don't want all that nuclear waste washing into the ocean again!
zichi
I will never get used to earthquakes, hate them.
Sanjinosebleed
Very lucky that there were no injuries from the Shinkansen derailment!
Antiquesaving
Not luck!
This is Japan, someone far smarter than we thought " hey earthquake and high speed trains may not end well" so the Shinkansen are designed to detail and remain upright.
I am no engineer but was told in certain cases they will deliberately derail to avoid a possibly worse situation.
zichi
My iPhone was buzzing all night. Got up in the end to watch the football.
Antiquesaving
I came from a place with the occasional earthquake, nothing major.
But I learned a few things observing family, friends and my country.
In our area growing up it was the massive River and the flood plains that were the big disaster zones for much of my more eastern family living on the east coast (most previously making a living off the sea ) it was nor'eastern's and hurricanes. That regularly wiped out their homes.
So a long time ago I decided, I cannot avoid all risks but 3 things to be safer, a well built house for the local environment, far enough in land to avoid tsunamis and the worse parts of a typhoon/ hurricanes and not built in a estuary flood zone.
I got 2 out of 3 in northern Tokyo, well built for earthquakes, far enough from the coast unfortunately just barely on the edge of a flood zone ( but there hasn't been a flood to reach this area in over 70 year and since then new water management have been built.
The thing in Tohoku responsible for most death was the tsunami in hanshin a large part was due to collapsed building that then caught fire and fires that spread without water to fight them.
If your home is in an urban area and is not clad in cement fiberboard and artificial slate roof tiles as a minimum fire resistant then time to look at upgrading.
Deep Bao
Love and support for Japan from Taiwan!
Derek Grebe
The country's nuclear regulator said data shows no abnormalities with reactors and facilities at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, though a fire alarm went off in the turbine building of the No. 5 reactor.
I'm delighted and reassured that TEPCO are reporting everything is fine.
I remember when they reported that the explosion we all saw on TV was "Steam escaping".
I'm sure we have every reason to believe them this time, when there are tens of thousands of leaking containers full of contaminated water waiting for the official sign-off to be released into the fishing waters.
ADK99
@diagonalslipToday 06:53 am JST
You will note that since your post, the count has been updated to 2. Turns out the headline writer was absolutely correct to use "at least".
Numan
Slept through the first and felt the second one about 2 minutes later.
Thank you! We appreciate the support from the recognized independent nation of Taiwan!
谢谢
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Get everything you need ready to evacuate if more earthquakes are predicted.
Have a plan and exit strategy to keep the elderly and infants safe and cared for.
More earthquakes are predicted within the next week or so.
Rodney
I’m very lucky. I have a pantry full of supplies for at least three weeks. Food, water, clothes, radiation related materials, gas, solar battery charger, spare 4wD car with a full tank and also boxes of emergency supplies in the back.
be prepared.
Bubonam Justin Kayce
We had a good shake here in Yokohama as well. It felt like one long continuous quake. We soon learned it was two. I’m curious as to why we didn’t get all the alarms we usually do this time around. None in the phones or anything.
Regan is indeed at Yokosuka, So is the Blue Ridge. Nice off topic attempts at stirring up dissent tho.
Hello Kitty 321
I noticed that the mobile phone alert remained silent.
Mickelicious
Oops! Not Mao's Simplified Chinese, but Traditional Chinese you want:
謝謝
Fuzzy
And I'm glad for it. Those screaming alarms increase the stress levels in an already stressful situation. Wish they'd make them a little quieter and shorter.
Kei Kurono
Currently I am waiting for update for Renesas, if they are facing any problems in there factories. That is all I care about. Please God there be no damage.
Matthew Hopkins
I wonder if because of world energy prices the Japanese government have secretly started to frack again.
It is interesting that many people are scared of earthquakes because I am exactly the opposite. I immediately want to go to the balcony and watch the buildings sway. I am the same with typhoons I want to go out and experience them. Both absolutely loony things to do and sense does take over.
I have experienced a level 7 in both a block of flats and an old Japanese style house. The flat was maybe 30 seconds and get back to normal. The old-style-house was very, very noisy and even after the quake everything took time to calm down.
As for the pavlovian fancies. They never work for the consumer they are a tool for the site ownders to increase traffic. Best ignored. BJK some people are friends with the gods.
cleo
The TV gave a few weird bleeps, not like the usual alerts. I was watching BBC news about Ukraine, and thought it was some kind of alert there, but then the shaking started. The phone alerts came in after that.
I switched to NHK, and the TV sent out the bleeps again for the second quake.
Matthew Hopkins
I hope you are paying your BBC t.v. licence.
I used to set my phone to the alerts but too many times I would be woken up to find it was nothing special. Plus with earthquakes the phone rings and before I have time to check the earthquake has arrived.
cleo
Monthly subscription on Amazon Prime gets me BBC World. I would gladly pay the licence if it were available here.
gintonic
Currently I am waiting for update for Renesas, if they are facing any problems in there factories. That is all I care about.
Thats very compassionate of you in a situation like this.
snowymountainhell
Happy to pay the NHK as well as NHK was immediately on top of it last night. And for those with ‘TV devices’ skirting Japan’s domestic fee, there were Live links with both static and scrolling information at the time:
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20220317_05/
snowymountainhell
Can’t account for another user’s ages or household demographics (or even their personal accounts of their time incarcerated) but, according to the U.K. website: https://www.tvlicensing.co.uk/check-if-you-need-one/for-your-home/aged-74-and-over-aud3
venze
Earthquake near Fukushima sparks tsunami warning :
A latest report says a few died and scores injured after the quake.
No major destruction in lives and properties known so far this time..
Wish all will be well..
nandakandamanda
Several news sites report that the electricity supply for one (all?) of the cooling pools (for spent fuel rods) at Fukushima cut out and was lost for a while until it was subsequently restored in some way.
hattorikun
Felt the first wave of vib and decided not to be out of bed... then the second wave, which was right after... and the intensity increased so i told my wife jishin and we were out of bed... still shaking and when i got the door, peeking out to the street, I could see and hear the sound of earthquake rattling things and the trees... Then it was over and we were back to sleep. That was my experience in a western ku of Tokyo.
Matthew Hopkins
@hattorikun
Why did you get out of bed? When I have been in bed during an earthquake I tend to stay they under the shocks have all finished. Even though I want to run to the balcony. If I am up and about I would find a doorway.
My understanding is to remain in a safe place and wait for after-shocks. During a lull shut off gas and open doors for an easy escape route. Although I have yet to be in an earthquake whilst cooking.
Boaty_McBoatyface
Here in 恵比寿 central Tokyo it felt like the bloody house was going to fall apart. Fortunately no damage.
hattorikun
@Mathew
i would get the door and unlock it just in case the house is damaged and door gets stuck. Yes, we are to stay safe throughout the quake, which is common sense. Our alarm system for quakes like the one last night would give us 10s of seconds or so to decide to stay put or make some prep to stay safer.
zichi
Matthew Hopkins
I was watching BBC
British TV license is only required in the UK.
Like cleo, I have BBC World on my internet HikariTV package. I think the "news channels" cost ¥1,000/month.
Moderator
Back on topic please.
snowymountainhell
Knew we were both cycling enthusiasts @Boaty_McB 12:33pm and had our share of ‘hit & run’s last year but, for some reason, worried you lived along the coast somewhere here. -(Must have been the username ; ) -
“Best Wishes” Everyone, stay safe, …
and ever-vigilant for ‘the other guy’.
oyatoi
Sans a willingness to accept said assistance, all the offered aid in the world is meaningless.
A United States Air Force navigator stationed at Yokota Air Base published an account in 1995 that stated that the U.S. military had monitored the distress calls (of JAL flight 123) and prepared a search-and-rescue operation that was aborted at the call of Japanese authorities. A U.S. Air Force C-130 crew was the first to spot the crash site 20 minutes after impact, while it was still daylight, and radioed the location to the Japanese and Yokota Air Base, where an Iroquois helicopter was dispatched. An article in the Pacific Stars and Stripes from 1985 stated that personnel at Yokota were on standby to help with rescue operations, but were never called by the Japanese government.
snowymountainhell
Similar situation with worried family abroad @zichi 7:27am. - When ‘Breaking News’ with specific details in the first hours were sparse overnight, family was able to read the threads here with information as it was broadcast and provided locally. - Thanks again for your continuous efforts. -
Matthew Hopkins
@Oyatoi
A fews ago now I was a volunteer for the British Embassy in Japan. It was non-official help during a disaster because of legal issues between Japan/UK. I was given a letter that I was not allowed to open. In case of a big emergency I could hand to the Japanese officals as explanation.
It was purely to provide help for British people in Japan and create an information chanel for relatives in the UK. After I while I gave up because in reality there are only 5 English people in my area and I would want to help any-one who needed it and I could not do that if I was volunteerin under the banner of the British Embassy. However it was a good set up because I got a few days training with table-top and role-play experience.
snowymountainhell
“Roger that” bold point you emphasized @oyatoi 12:53pm, hence the reason it was stated as such:
snowymountainhell
Still, those were laudable efforts @MatthewHopkins 1:07pm. - Few fail to realize some so-called ‘foreigners’ here do feel we are also part of the community and do want to help all others whenever possible. Reads like you did get some practical experience that will help if and when such a situation arise again. - Best Wishes to All here. -
letsberealistic
You'd think that with all the earthquakes they have in Japan people would know what to do but if you look at the videos they look a bit confused, forget to get under their desks and take videos on their phones instead!
zichi
iPhone is very busy with earthquake alert messages every 10 minutes.