2 dead, several injured after M6.1 quake hits northern Osaka region

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit Osaka and other parts of western Japan on Monday morning, leaving one man and a girl dead and more than 10 people injured, disrupting morning rush hour traffic and causing a major power outage.
The 7:58 a.m. quake occurred at a depth of about 13 kilometers in the northern part of Osaka Prefecture where it registered lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The agency revised the quake's magnitude and the depth from the initially announced M5.9 and 10 km.
Among the two dead is a 9-year-old girl who was struck when a wall at a swimming pool in Takatsuki collapsed, while a number of injuries and fires have been reported in the city of Osaka, according to local police and city authorities.
Disaster management minister Hachiro Okonogi said there are people who are buried under a collapsed building and authorities are working to confirm the details.
Many commuters in the morning rush hour were left stranded at stations and on streets as the quake disrupted operations of shinkansen bullet train and other railways in western and central Japan.
"I saw the ceiling and the floor undulating, and I could barely stand. I was very scared," said 64-year-old Katsufumi Abe, who was at JR Osaka Station on his way to Kyoto.
Osaka Gas Co. said it suspended gas supply to 108,000 households in Osaka Prefecture following the quake, while more than 170,000 homes in Osaka and neighboring Hyogo Prefecture are suffering a blackout, Kansai Electric Power Co. said.
A water pipe on a road in Takatsuki burst and flooded the area, according to the police.
No abnormalities were reported at the Takahama, Mihama and Oi nuclear plants in central Japan, according to Kansai Electric.
According to local police and rescuers, two people are trapped in an elevator at a train station in Yamatokoriyama, Nara Prefecture, east of Osaka. More people are believed to be confined in elevators in apartment buildings, they said.
In a quake with an intensity of lower 6, it is difficult to remain standing and unsecured furniture may move or topple over, according to the agency.
Although its magnitude was relatively small, the quake is believed to have led to high-intensity tremors because of the shallow epicenter.
In the 1995 deadly quake in the region, which had a magnitude of 7.3 and recorded 7 on the seismic intensity scale, 6,434 people were killed.
It was the latest in a string of quakes over the last few days. A magnitude 4.6 quake hit southern Gunma, north of Tokyo on Sunday, and a magnitude 4.5 temblor struck Chiba, near Tokyo, on Saturday.© KYODO
zichi
That was very strong here in Kobe. We were still in bed but we fled to street because its impossible to know what is happening. Checked the area and neighbors and entered again. Strongest I have felt in my 16 years in Kansai.
Epicenter Osaka-fu Hokubu mag 5.9. Kansai airport flights stopped also the other airports. The Shinkansen stopped.
Stayed tuned to NHK on smartphone.
Alistair Carnell
This one shook for some time and made me feel quite queasy.
kyronstavic
I'm in northern Osaka and pretty strong shake here. Very frightening. Luckily only lasted a few seconds. Hope nothing stronger comes along. Take care, all.
Raymond Chuang
May want to check around the town ot Takatsuki, which was very near the earthquake epicenter. Takatsuki is a major stop for JR West and Hankyu commuter trains and also a substantial bedroom community for Osaka itself.
Kobe White Bar Owner
zichi
Same here in Kitano had us up and out the door in 10 seconds, think my neighbors were more scared of a half dress gaijin than the quake, just glad everyone is safe.
zichi
Kansai Power have said there are no problems with their reactors Ohi 3&4 and Takahama 3&4. Lost of power to about 200,000 people in Osaka and Hyogo..
Osaka Government Crisis Center in action and gathering info and releasing data and details on damage which does not appear to be anything major.
Also very strong winds at the moment.
There will be aftershocks.
Raw Beer
For some reason the Shinkansen are also stopped all the way in Tokyo. I have been waiting for almost an hour for my Shinkansen to leave from Tokyo station.
zichi
Kobe White Bar Owner
yes the most important point is life itself. We have ready our emergency bag by the front door. I ran in my underwear but grabbed pants and t-shirt on the way.
Shinkansen will be stopped for hours so expect a long wait.
Some Osaka schools have evacuated students outside.
NHK have an app for the smartphone which broadcasts in Japanese/English.
zichi
Do not use elevators at least people stuck in 9 of them.
Educator60
Just seeing that one on the TV was enough to make me quesy. Glad there doesn’t appear to be major damage but everyone should be alert to possible further shocks.
They’re now showing a house fire in Takatsuki(?)
Not just Shinkansen, but many other train lines are temporarily halted.
thepersoniamnow
Wow was on the Midosuji line near Esaka when the train jumped, everyone fell over. The motorbikes on the road flipped over too.
At home my fish tank (not small ) moved and lost a third of the water. TVs, PCs, closets, and everything on counters on the floor.
But my girl is safe. :)
smithinjapan
I'm in Northern Osaka. My apartment is kind of trashed, but structurally intact. Power is on. All my refrigerator contents are on the floor. That was the biggest one I've felt in my time here, but then, this was basically the epicenter.
Luddite
The strongest quake I've experienced. We don't have any gas but everything else is working.
lostrune2
Are ya guys alive
Educator60
Road caved in and broken water main flooding in at least one location.
Probably best to hold off on any non-essential traveling for the time being. Also saw one report of fairly widespread power blackout.
kurisupisu
Trains still stopped.
Advice on Kansai News is don’t go to stations at this time.
Schools are cancelled.
It wasn’t that long a quake but fairly strong-my cats are under the kitchen table....
Educator60
That broken water main appears to be near the site of the house fire in Takatsuki.
zichi
smithinjapan
take care. Aftershocks could be stronger because of shallow depth.
Educator60
The cave in/flooding from broken water main is near a bridge over a river and a Sukiya beef bowl place. Traffic is being diverted so best to avoid that area.
CyburneticTiger
I was in Shin Osaka when it happened. If you weren’t awake before you are now. Haven’t aeen any damage but nearly all the buildings here are newer and some of the best built in the world. The only negative for me is being stranded since all the trains stopped.
Hopefully traveling difficulties and some small building damage is the worst thing that people experience from this.
Educator60
Smith in Japan,
Glad you’re okay. Good luck with the cleanup which can be rather exhausting even if no structural damage. Looks like lots of people have a shambles to deal with even though buildings not too affected. One guy said even the furniture that he had installed earthquake poles on (the kind that go between top of chest and ceiling) had toppled over. Another reminder that one should never assume those poles or other measures are insurance that furniture will be held in place, even if properly installed. One should only think of them as buying some time, delaying the toppling long enough for one to get out rather than being instantly crushed.
Also so remember to be wary of gas leaks!
Raymond Chuang
An update: according to the US Geological Survey website, the earthquake (Richter scale 5.3) happened about 1 km south-southwest of the town of Takatsuki, and the epicenter depth below the ground was only around 15.4 km below ground level. We may see visible damage in Takatsuki and Ibaraki, another Osaka suburban community southwest of Takatsuki.
jcapan
Another report from Kobe. We're in Nada-ku and it was certainly the strongest EQ I've felt in my 13 years in Japan. The family was having breakfast and for the first time ever we got under the table. Thankfully short-lived. Hope everyone is safe.
One positive is my university just called to say we're closed--no work today!
Educator60
People now being evacuated on foot from stopped trains.
garypen
We're lucky. The gas has been shut off. But, electricity still on. A few things fallen off shelves. But, TV okay. Some of the video I'm seeing on NHK shows some big messes in peoples' homes.
Our house is steel frame, so maybe that kept things from shaking too much? The entire chome is steel frame houses built in the late '80's, which appear intact.
NHK is showing minimal damage to the Takatsuki/Ibaraki area, which is surprising for the epicenter of such a strong quake. A couple of fires under control, and a couple of water main breaks.
A burst pipe at the JR Takatsuki station is flooding the shopping plaza area. It's weird seeing my regular station on TV.
Voice calls not working on landline or mobile. But, thank goodness for Line!
garypen
Oh no. NHK reports a 9yo boy has died in Takatsuki. Dammit.
Details are sketchy. But, it was near or in a pool.
Jimizo
Take care comrades.
Educator60
Gary pen,
Appears to have been a girl, not boy. I think crushed by the wall around a pool at elementary school?
Also so reports of multiple people unresponsive after being buried under walls etc. in Takatsuki and Osaka. Details not yet clear.
zichi
There are many fault lines around Takatsuki
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Simplified-geologic-map-of-the-Osaka-Basin-The-basin-is-bounded-by-Awaji-Island-on-the_fig3_27772051
goldorak
Was a short but powerful quake ( longer - even less intense - ones are imo worse). Good news is aftershocks appear to have ceased.
Another reason to declutter and opt for a more minimalist, open & functional home!
zichi
Good site for earthquake info
https://www.earthquaketrack.com/p/japan/recent
Civitas Sine Suffragio
Didn't feel a thing here in Tokyo.
Goodlucktoyou
schools closed, maybe a death, infrastructure broken, trains stopped with women in high heels walking along the tracks made of stones, Shinkansen stopped, posters saying their houses are a mess...what do they judge “major”? 10-20 million people can’t go to work? Also many foreigners are in Osaka and Kyoto right now, millions in fact. They must be so confused.
i live in Kansai but didn’t feel it as I was on the beach. My house is oK, it is a solid concrete structure.
stepoutsidethebox
I guess I don't have very good survival instincts. I was still in bed asleep. It woke me up for sure, and I just sat there jiggingling. I said to my wife, "boy this sure is a strong one" and went back to sleep (I have monday morning off). I agree, in a decade that was probably the strongest I ever felt. Wonder what it will take for me to actually get me out of bed (that being said I was on the 10th floor in a building during a much weaker quake and the entire building was swaying left and right. I made it to the 3rd floor by the time the building stopped swaying)
zichi
The JMA have upgraded the first earthquake to M6.1. The depth 13km. JMA spokesman also warning to be careful over the coming days, there will be aftershocks. The earthquake was east to west.
kyronstavic
Reading through the comments, it's nice to know that among all our differences about politics etc, we're still more concerned that everyone is OK :-)
One of my friends in Takatsuki said it felt like the tectonic plate was about to burst through his floor. And he's not the kind to exaggerate. And one of the wife's relatives who lives in a tower complex there said it was a "bit of a wobble"...
maybeperhapsyes
Poor wee lass. RIP
Slickdrifter
Glad all my fellow readers here are all Okay! Be safe out there!
Educator60
Seems a 10-year-old boy was also injured by being trapped under the wall around the pool at the same school where the 9-year-old girl has been killed.
garypen
WTH was there a wall alongside that sidewalk next to the pool?
Ridiculous. Unnecessary. And, as was proven, extremely dangerous.
Poor child. Poor family.
Jojee Dumayaca
Living a few stations north of Takatsuki
I was riding a bike on the way to work during the quake. At first I thought it was the rumble from the nearby highway, but it lasted quite long and the electric wires waved so much, and I could actually feel the earth pound from below.
Goodlucktoyou
80 year old man found dead. RIP.
Educator60
Yes. One of those concrete block walls that are notorious for toppling over and killing people in earthquakes. It’s was rather talk and the top half just went over. Poor kids. Such a wall should have been removed/upgraded years ago.
kurisupisu
Btw
If anyone is experiencing a lose of gas then it might be necessary to reset your gas supply from the main switch-this involves pressing a button and holding it for several seconds,releasing it and that should be your reset done
Tabitha Mori
I am Ibaraki, luckily we have no damage just lots of stuff to pick up. The locks on the cupboards worked wonderful so no broken china. Family is safe so that is the main thing.
Jason Watson
My group is heading to Osaka today but stuck in Tokyo because the Shinkansen is suspended. Was confusing for a while but NHK works and this site helped greatly. Take care everyone.
Tabitha Mori
Garypen that wall has been there for a least twenty years. The swimming pool is next to the rail lines that run between Takatsuki and Osaka.
Luddite
Yes, we tried that.
Sasoriza
We’re in northern Osaka. When it hit, my daughter jumped half naked outside, running for dear life. Both kids are scared. We’re prepared to run.
Turned off the tv because it just stresses them out. It is really sad that , after all, we’re on our own!
jimbly
Used to live in Takatsuki, hope everyone there is ok.
Simon Phillips
@garypen it's probably the surrounding schools wall that fell down not a wall supporting the swimming pool My childrens school has its swimming pool close up to the wall actually the pool area itself is built into the wall that runs beside the main roads public pavement
oldman_13
Thoughts and prayers.
Dango bong
didnt even notice in Tokyo
zichi
The collapsed wall. There was an original wall probably when the school was built. Probably people could look over that wall to see the young children using the swimming pool located beyond. So someone decided the street wall should be increased to block the view. Seems like it was done with a sort of breeze block 1.5-2 meters high. Next to the wall is a sidewalk for the school children which the 9 year girl must have been doing at the moment of the earthquake. The upper part of the wall collapsed and trapped her beneath.
All construction on schools, hospitals, public buildings must meet earthquake proof requirements.
Educator60
Typo: It’s was rather talk — It’s a rather tall wall...
The wall surrounds the pool, it’s not part of the pool itself, it is along the road and fell into the road. The poor kids were walking along the road next to the wall.
Confirmed death toll up to three now.
smithinjapan
Thanks Zichi, Educator (and all). Left my apartment after a bit of clean up. The books can stay on the floor for now. Surprised more didn't break, honestly, with the amount of stuff that got thrown around. Had to come and check my office -- walked the 4 km. Lots of people walking around, smiling and talking to each other... haven't seen people talk to each other this much in a while. Lots of ambulances, Osaka Gas cars, and police sirens, but don't know of any injuries in my immediate area. Anyway, going back home to clean up now that office is secure. Worried about aftershocks, but not a lot we can do. Definitely going to rethink how I've arranged furniture, but I don't think much could be done there, either. I think it was the Ikoma fault line, which runs through my town and the surrounding, including Takatsuki.
Anyway, stay safe, peeps.