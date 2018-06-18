2 dead, several injured after M6.1 quake hits northern Osaka region

Students of a public elementary school in Ikeda city, Osaka Prefecture, evacuate to the school yard after a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck on Monday morning.

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit Osaka and other parts of western Japan on Monday morning, leaving one man and a girl dead and more than 10 people injured, disrupting morning rush hour traffic and causing a major power outage.

The 7:58 a.m. quake occurred at a depth of about 13 kilometers in the northern part of Osaka Prefecture where it registered lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The agency revised the quake's magnitude and the depth from the initially announced M5.9 and 10 km.

Among the two dead is a 9-year-old girl who was struck when a wall at a swimming pool in Takatsuki collapsed, while a number of injuries and fires have been reported in the city of Osaka, according to local police and city authorities.

Disaster management minister Hachiro Okonogi said there are people who are buried under a collapsed building and authorities are working to confirm the details.

Many commuters in the morning rush hour were left stranded at stations and on streets as the quake disrupted operations of shinkansen bullet train and other railways in western and central Japan.

"I saw the ceiling and the floor undulating, and I could barely stand. I was very scared," said 64-year-old Katsufumi Abe, who was at JR Osaka Station on his way to Kyoto.

Osaka Gas Co. said it suspended gas supply to 108,000 households in Osaka Prefecture following the quake, while more than 170,000 homes in Osaka and neighboring Hyogo Prefecture are suffering a blackout, Kansai Electric Power Co. said.

A water pipe on a road in Takatsuki burst and flooded the area, according to the police.

No abnormalities were reported at the Takahama, Mihama and Oi nuclear plants in central Japan, according to Kansai Electric.

According to local police and rescuers, two people are trapped in an elevator at a train station in Yamatokoriyama, Nara Prefecture, east of Osaka. More people are believed to be confined in elevators in apartment buildings, they said.

In a quake with an intensity of lower 6, it is difficult to remain standing and unsecured furniture may move or topple over, according to the agency.

Although its magnitude was relatively small, the quake is believed to have led to high-intensity tremors because of the shallow epicenter.

In the 1995 deadly quake in the region, which had a magnitude of 7.3 and recorded 7 on the seismic intensity scale, 6,434 people were killed.

It was the latest in a string of quakes over the last few days. A magnitude 4.6 quake hit southern Gunma, north of Tokyo on Sunday, and a magnitude 4.5 temblor struck Chiba, near Tokyo, on Saturday.

