2 die in paragliding accident in Gunma

Two people died in a paragliding accident Saturday in Gunma Prefecture, police said.

Taichi Token, a 34-year-old resident of Maebashi, Gunma, and Tomoyoshi Umetsu, 36, from Tokyo, were pronounced dead after they crashed into the ground of a paragliding school from about 30 meters in the air around five minutes after their takeoff, the police said.

Token, an employee of the school with some 20 years of experience in paragliding, appeared to have been steering the glider, while Umetsu had no experience, they said.

The school offers several courses from tandem flights to license-acquiring courses, according to its website.

