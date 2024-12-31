2 die in residential fire on New Year's Eve near Tokyo Skytree

Two people died after a fire broke out in a residential area near Tokyo Skytree on Tuesday evening, local authorities said.

An emergency call was received around 5 p.m. reporting a fire at a two-story house in Tokyo's Sumida Ward. It spread to encompass at least eight buildings, including houses, the local fire department said.

Local residents said the blaze spread within minutes amid strong winds through the densely packed residential area.

"The smoke was severe, so I stayed in my home," said Yoshinori Ito, a 60-year-old business owner living nearby.

The fire occurred approximately 600 meters east of Tokyo Metro Hanzomon Line's Oshiage Station. The station is close to Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest broadcasting tower and a popular tourist spot.

© KYODO