 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 die in residential fire on New Year's Eve near Tokyo Skytree

0 Comments
TOKYO

Two people died after a fire broke out in a residential area near Tokyo Skytree on Tuesday evening, local authorities said.

An emergency call was received around 5 p.m. reporting a fire at a two-story house in Tokyo's Sumida Ward. It spread to encompass at least eight buildings, including houses, the local fire department said.

Local residents said the blaze spread within minutes amid strong winds through the densely packed residential area.

"The smoke was severe, so I stayed in my home," said Yoshinori Ito, a 60-year-old business owner living nearby.

The fire occurred approximately 600 meters east of Tokyo Metro Hanzomon Line's Oshiage Station. The station is close to Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest broadcasting tower and a popular tourist spot.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Year of The Snake: Snake Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Boys Love, The Genre That Liberates Japanese Women To Create a World of Their Own

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Getting Lucky with Fukubukuro on New Year’s

GaijinPot Blog

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life in Japan’ Articles of 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Otoshidama: New Year’s Money for Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo