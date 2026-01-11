 Japan Today
2 elderly men die in snow-related accidents in Akita Prefecture

1 Comment
AKITA

Two men in their 80s died in snow-related accidents on Saturday in Akita Prefecture.

Akita prefectural police said the wife of 82-year-old Kunio Takahashi called 119 at around 11:20 a.m. and said that snow had fallen from the roof onto her husband, TBS reported.

Takahashi was found collapsed near the front entrance to his home, with snow piled up on top of him about one meter high. He was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead approximately two hours later.

Takahashi’s wife said he had gone outside to check on the situation, and she heard a loud thud and saw snow falling from the roof onto her husband.

In Yokote City, an 88-year-old man died after falling from the roof of his house while removing snow.

Police said Atsushi Igarashi on the roof of his house at around 7 p.m. when he apparently slipped and fell to the ground. He was found by his wife.

Police said Igarashi was conscious when found but he went into a state of cardiac arrest after being taken to hospital and died 2 1/2 hours later.

1 Comment
Did it fall,or was it pushed?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

