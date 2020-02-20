2 elderly passengers on cruise ship die; more disembark as criticism of gov't mounts

Two passengers from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship that had been quarantined in Japan have died, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.
The passengers were a man and a woman in their 80s, NHK said, citing an unidentified government source.
The report of the two deaths came just as a second group of about 600 Japanese and foreign passengers from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship moored in Yokohama began disembarking after two weeks quarantined onboard, as criticism of Japan's handling of the outbreak mounted.
More than 620 of the passengers on the Diamond Princess liner have been infected on the ship, which has been quarantined since Feb 3, initially with about 3,700 people on board.
The rapid spread of the disease - Japan has well over half of the known cases outside China - has sparked criticism of authorities just months before the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
About 500 passengers will disembark on Thursday while another 100 people are to leave for chartered flights home, a health ministry official said.
An initial batch of passengers who had tested negative and shown no symptoms disembarked on Wednesday. Those who have shared a room with people testing positive must stay onboard longer, as will crew.
More than 150 Australian passengers arrived in Darwin after a pre-dawn departure from Tokyo's Haneda airport. They face another 14-day quarantine.
Buses escorted by police cars transported the Australian passengers from Yokohama to Tokyo's Haneda Airport late Wednesday. The buses drove the Australians straight to the tarmac, where they boarded the government-chartered plane.
Some Hong Kong passengers also went home, while Canadians were to leave on a charter flight later on Thursday.
Earlier in the week, the United States evacuated more than 300 nationals on two chartered flights.
A U.S. State Department official said there were still about 45 U.S. citizens on board the cruise ship as of Thursday. Americans flown back will have to complete another 14 days quarantine, as will returning Hong Kong residents.
Disembarked Japanese passengers, however, face no such restrictions, a decision that has sparked concern.
"If any of those 500 individuals (who disembarked) are infected, we won't be able to contain it," opposition lawmaker Kazunori Yamanoi was quoted by domestic media as telling Health Minister Katsunobu Kato in the Diet.
Kato defended the government's response again on Thursday, saying that while a ship differed from a hospital, officials had responded daily to issues pointed out by experts.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, when asked at a news conference why Japanese leaving the ship did not have to spend another two weeks in quarantine, referred to the advice of Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID).
The NIID said there should be no problem if people had shown no symptoms for 14 days and had tested negative for the virus during the period their health was under surveillance.
Besides those on the cruise liner and returnees brought home from Wuhan city, the epicenter of the epidemic, about 70 cases of domestic infections have been confirmed in Japan, including 25 in Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK reported.
The spread of the virus has raised concerns about planning for the Tokyo Summer Olympics as well as the impact on Japan's economy.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
expat
Infectious disease experts from abroad weigh in on the protocols used by the GoJ/MoH, which doesn't even have a branch to specifically deal with these sorts of outbreaks: incompetent may not be the right word, but it's the first word that comes to mind...
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/19/world/asia/japan-cruise-ship-coronavirus.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
Chicanoinjapan
The problem is, so many people on the Diamond Princess have tested positive almost on a daily basis. This means that the so called quarantine clearly was not working. Other countries who brought back their citizens are doing the right thing in having the people go through another 14 day quarantine. Japan should be following suit. What's so hard to understand?
Kag
Everyone living in Japan, good luck.
It is an outbreak waiting to happen, i doubt any of the Japanese on board will self quarantine.
Cricky
A missed opportunity here, don't the SDF have bases all over the country, pop up hospitals? NBC suits. One barracks for infected one for non. This could have been used as a real life training exercise rather than a scripted one. Could have been helpful to test equipment, cross management and personal in such a scenario. If all under the control of CDC experts. Those people being released soly on 2 weeks quarantine on a boat that daily spreads the virus is typical bueacatic thinking. Now next week how many will develop the virus. And spread it.
Dr. Theopolis
So a person on the ship is scheduled to leave but walks past /chats with another person showing no symptoms but who is a carrier. Catches the disease, disembarks with no symptoms and spreads it to everyone around him/her because the government says passengers disembarking don't need further quarantine. Great! Nice thinking Japanese Government.
fillmore2
actually, I am lost for words, it's sad day for Japan. I can only remember " three stooges " sayings
Every time you think, you weaken the nation. ...
If at first you don't succeed, keep on sucking till you do succeed. ...
I'm positive about the negative, but a little negative about the positive
There's a thousand reasons why I shouldn't drink... but I can't think of one right now.
Don't you dare hit me in the head, you know I'm not normal
If there's anything I like better than honey and ketchup, it's baloney and whipped cream --- and we haven't got any
I shoot an arrow into the air, where it lands I do not care: I get my arrows wholesale!
A simple job for simple people.
blahblah222
This is just Japan culture. Once a plan is made, it is nearly impossible to change. There’s no inherit flexibility.
Also everything is done as a group, and people are not allowed to question the group decision once it is made. Even if the decision will result in complete decimation including their own lives, you can bet that the plan will not change and people will rather accept death than to question.
TheLongTermer
Nothing has changed since Fukushima...except this time the US took the lead and took care of its own.
CDC could of got involved but just like Fukushima, Im sure they would of been blocked
japan has allot in common with another country...wonder who that is?
Yrral
Termer,China
virusrex
For good or for bad that is not true, if a disease have 14 days of incubation and a lot of people were infected on the few days before being quarantined then they would become positive for infection even if the isolation was perfect because that is what incubation means. At the beginning they would not have any symptoms nor they would be positive in the tests but they would be already infected.
The problem is that this assumes the quarantine was done properly and the people leaving it had no contact with the pathogen during their quarantine, the only way to know this would be to observe the people leaving the ship for another 2 weeks and see if anybody becomes positive for infection during that time, even one person that does would prove that everybody else is also at risk, but at this time the people in charge can still defends their decisions on a quarantine that is assumed to be working.
kiwi07
Two of the infected passengers from the Diamond Princess have just died.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20200220_27/
Aly Rustom
Gottlieb: Japan appears to be on the cusp of a large coronavirus outbreak
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMDMrDjGsnc
Yrral
These American that did not leave are idiots,and should left to fend, for themselves, do they expect the US to medivac them for free
Yrral
Virusrex if you do not ,do a blood test,you cannot detect the present of the virus
SoylentGreen
Two passengers from the ship have just died.
gogogo
Japan just allowed people from a highly infesion boat freely into Japan.... the boat was a breeding lab and those people are some of the most likely people in Japan to have caught the virus.
Headline in the next few days, "person that leaves boat is infected"....
smithinjapan
"Kato defended the government's response again on Thursday, saying that while a ship differed from a hospital, officials had responded daily to issues pointed out by experts."
Come on, guys, it was the PERFECT phone call -- I mean, handling of the situation. Absolutely perfect. Nothing was wrong about it.
Flute
Exactly.
It is obvious that an increase of cases could have been expected since there was a long incubation period. We could also add that new cases could appear inside shared quarter, so they got this one and extend quarantine for these people.
But what the government is doing Couéing its way as the quarantine worked perfectly well.
As there was know exterior new cases : 3 people in charge of the quarantine, they should be able to understand that something went wrong even without taking in account the video of the professor.
The worst is that, the blame for the fail is starting to be put on people (passengers and crew) as the quote of the day show. And I do not think that is going to stop same with onshore case, the blame will just fall on the people.
Viki Kovilakath
If any one of the passengers that left the ship and currently quarantined in their country test positive in the coming days, it will be a direct link to say the governments plan has failed. Wait and watch this space!