Kakio Station on Monday night Photo: Kyodo
national

2 elderly women jump to their deaths on rail tracks

4 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Two elderly women were hit and killed by a train at a station in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, with surveillance camera footage showing the two jumping on the tracks holding each other's hands, police said Monday.

The police said the women -- one in her 70s and the other in her 90s -- appeared to be sisters and may have committed suicide. No suicide note was left at the scene, the police said. One of the two women was using a cane.

Further details such as a motive for jumping on the tracks are not known yet.

The two women entered Kakio Station on the Odakyu Odawara Line and were hit by a rapid express train that was supposed to pass the station.

The train had departed from Shinjuku Station in Tokyo and was heading to Shinmatsuda in Kanagawa Prefecture. The incident disrupted train services on the Odawara Line, affecting some 24,000 people.

Suicide remains a serious problem in Japan, although the number has been on a declining trend in recent years. Railroad tracks are one of the most common places in Japan where people are seen killing or attempting to kill themselves.

© KYODO

4 Comments
I was on the Yokohama line on the way home last night when this happened. It didn't affect my train, but the notice that flashed on the screen said Odakyu Line direct operation suspended due to "passenger injury".

0

I am probably too loud to be heard now, but should not they invent real good barriers that would protect people from accidents and idiotic choices? I do not believe it is THAT hard to do, a wall of sorts that separates tracks and the platform, with a door that automatically opens when the train arrives, leaving no gap for an "opportunity". Does not work outside the station though... Most countries do not need such "assurances". Japan does.

-1

Barriers do exist on many JR, subway stations.

Slowly being put up, delays are cost , different trains using same platforms, can only work when no trains running, etc.

Not all operators put the same priority on it.

0

Barriers will do little to stop somebody who is intent on killing themselves, even by train. All they'd have to do is go to another station, or do it at a crossing.

0

