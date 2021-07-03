Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A road is covered by mud and debris following heavy rain in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday. Photo: Satoru Watanabe via AP
national

2 feared dead, 20 missing after large mudslide hits Atami

24 Comments
TOKYO

Two people are feared dead and about 20 others remain missing Saturday after torrential rain triggered a large mudslide southwest of Tokyo, destroying more than 10 houses, local authorities said.

A video posted on Twitter showed dark water mixed with soil and sand flowing rapidly from the top of a mountain at about 10:30 a.m. in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, and making a rumbling sound.

The mudslide has reached the nearby coast, according to the authorities. The two who were showing no vital signs were discovered by the coast guard at a port, the prefectural government said.

Around 21,000 households in Atami, home to hot spring resorts, were ordered to ensure their safety immediately as the city government issued the highest level of evacuation alert due to high risk of sediment-related disasters. Up to 300 households were affected by Saturday's mudslide, Mayor Sakae Saito told reporters.

"I've lived here for about 60 years but this is my first experience," said 70-year-old Masaru Isei, who lives about 50 meters from where the mudslide occurred.

He heard what sounded like heavy rain at around 10:45 a.m. When he opened a window on the second floor of his house he saw that his storage shed had been swept away and that a car in the parking lot was sinking in soil. He then left with his wife for an acquaintance's house on higher ground taking only his smartphone and wallet.

An 84-year-old man first noticed a rotting smell. When looking upstream of a nearby river, he saw a huge amount of soil and sand about 5 meters high moving toward him.

The river, usually less than 2 meters wide, was overflowing with the mixture and had swollen to several dozen meters wide, he said.

The speed of the mudslide is estimated to have been around 40 kilometers per hour, said Motoyuki Ushiyama, a professor at the Shizuoka University Center for Integrated Research and Education of Natural Hazards.

The site is in a sediment disaster warning area, Ushiyama said. It had been raining heavily in Shizuoka for some time.

Fumitoshi Imaizumi, a professor of erosion control engineering at Shizuoka University, said the area is prone to mudslides due to volcanic sediment accumulating on slopes.

"The total amount of rainfall in the area was quite heavy, so it created conditions for (mudslides) to occur."

Rescue workers are searching for those missing. They also received about 10 calls from people who are trapped in their houses due to the mudslide.

The Ground Self-Defense Force dispatched around 30 personnel to the area in response to a request from the prefectural government.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called an emergency meeting with members of his Cabinet in the evening, instructing them to work with local authorities to ascertain the scope of the damage and calling on the public to be ready to evacuate when necessary and "take action to protect your lives."

The government has set up a task force at the prime minister's office to collect information as heavy rainfall swept areas along the Pacific coast in central and eastern Japan.

Torrential rain disrupted the public transport system. Shinkansen bullet train runs were briefly suspended in sections between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka, according to operator Central Japan Railway Co.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged maximum caution and called on the public to be vigilant over mudslides, flooding and swollen rivers.

In the 72-hour period through 11 a.m. Saturday, 790 millimeters of rainfall were recorded in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, and over 550 mm were logged in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, the agency said.

Prefectural governments from Ibaraki in the east to Kyoto in the west have issued warnings to residents about sediment-related disasters.

The seasonal rain front is forecast to move over the weekend toward the Sea of Japan coast, with wide areas there expected to see torrential rain through Monday.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Absolutely awful scenes. Hope and pray for the missing.

When is Japan going to catch a break for once?

23 ( +28 / -5 )

Here's a video of the landslide in action. Scary stuff.

https://9gag.com/gag/aNp3xwr

6 ( +10 / -4 )

Another, consolidated. :(

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDAMmB_LMhY

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Pretty please make sure you are aware of your temporary evacuation site (Temporary assembly point).

Lectures for Foreign Students on Disaster Control

https://www.jpss.jp/en/life/crisis/5/

2 ( +5 / -3 )

And more. Horrific.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6EYJ3Bk13k

0 ( +3 / -3 )

I went past Atami on the way to another part of Shizuoka just a couple of weeks ago. It’s a charming looking place.

Hope they get as much assistance as necessary. Who knows, maybe the national government will get off their knees in front of the IOC and do something for their own people.

5 ( +9 / -4 )

My in-laws said that the footage reminded them of 3.11. The scale isn't the same, obviously, but if you've seen the videos, the sheer force of the landslide is terrifying.

12 ( +12 / -0 )

My in-laws said that the footage reminded them of 3.11. The scale isn't the same, obviously, but if you've seen the videos, the sheer force of the landslide is terrifying.

It is similar, sure. (Judging purely from videos) It's sickening and depressing...

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Shocking, stressful, friends in that area. Life can be very fragile.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Saw footage of the landslide on TV and it was scary. I hope there were no people in the houses that were swept away.

Also the rescue teams were very close to the landslide, hope none of them were hurt!

7 ( +8 / -1 )

BBC reporter suggested cutting trees of the upper mountain of the area to build solar panels might have contributed to the disaster.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

It seems like we got two rainy seasons this year. People living in or near mountainous areas should be extra careful this week.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

obladi: "It seems like we got two rainy seasons this year."

Or else it's just raining a lot. Doesn't have to be a label for everything, or else this would technically be the third, since we had the "early rainy season" start in May... before it was called the "fake rainy season" and the "real rainy season" started.

Stay safe, peeps. As has been said above, learn and remember your evacuation centers.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Downvote if you must but jgov should force people living in these clearly vulnerable areas to move. Its insane to live on a cliff like this in Japan.

-12 ( +2 / -14 )

Saw the video, thank you Thomas, Unbelievable force and speed.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

wife’s family had a place on the mountainside in Atami up above Kinomiya Jinja since about 1976. Mother in law just sold it last year. Have spent a lot of time there. There are places that could break loose all over the city. This is scary as hell. Also the slide made it all the way to the coast, meaning route 135 and the Atami beach line toll road access routes from Kanto were both severed. Heavy equipment for cleanup has to come in from the west or over the Hakone mountain range. Roads there are tight, steep and winding meaning access can be challenging even under normal conditions.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

 There are places that could break loose all over the city. 

So people should seriously consider moving, right?

Is there something wrong with this opinion? Should people live in a red zone and just hope for the best? Then if something bad happens shouganai. Its crazy.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Should people live in a red zone and just hope for the best? 

I mean, you have a point, but don’t think the Govt can force it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Most of Japan is vulnerable to one type of disaster or another. There is not a place to move everyone.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

@Thomas Tank

Thanks for the Tik Tok clip. Looked like the white car got away in time but the I hope he didn't get swept away by the slide seconds later.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Kurumazaka

@chabbawanga

like doing something about a population after it’s born is much harder than birth control, same say no to planning permission easier than moving house, but this is different Government on purpose made it worse;vanityofvanitiesToday  06:31 pm JST

BBC reporter suggested cutting trees of the upper mountain of the area to build solar panels might have contributed to the disaster.

Yes it did !

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The witness videos are heartbreaking. Deepest condolences to those affected.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan is brimmed with too many natural disasters caused by typhoons, disastrous heavy rain, earthquakes, volcanic eruption and tsunamis. So, it must always be prepared to deal with such perennial disasters.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So people should seriously consider moving, right?

Is there something wrong with this opinion? Should people live in a red zone and just hope for the best? Then if something bad happens shouganai. Its crazy.

The same debate occurs in the US. There are arguments that various levels of government should not allow homes to be rebuilt in the same vulnerable places after they are either burned or flooded out. Those places are not limited to western mountains, but also flood prone areas along the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Some years ago the state of California tried to add a fire fighting surcharge to the taxes of home and business owners in high fire danger regions to partially pay for the increasingly high cost of fighting these fires to protect these very properties. That didn't go very far. Now it seems insurance companies are refusing to insure homes and businesses in these areas, which will make new mortgages impossible to fund.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

