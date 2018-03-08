Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2 foreign men go missing at ski resort in central Hokkaido

SAPPORO

Two foreign nationals, possibly French, have gone missing at a ski resort in central Hokkaido, local police said Thursday, adding they could not find the men at ski run areas.

The two, who are in their 40s, have been staying at the Sahoro ski resort in the town of Shintoku from Sunday with family members. But the two went skiing without companions.

The wife of one of the men told the hotel she lost contact with her husband, prompting the hotel to report the situation to the police at around 6:20 p.m.

The police suspended the search for the two at night due to bad weather but plan to resume their efforts Friday morning including in areas beyond the ski runs.

The ski resort has about 20 runs at Mt. Sahoro at altitudes between 420 meters and 1,030 meters, according to the Tokachi Sahoro Resort website.

