national

2 girls hit and killed by train in Yokohama

2 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Two 13-year-old girls were hit and killed by an express train in Yokohama on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:35 p.m. at Futamagawa Station on the Sotetsu Line in Asahi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police did not say whether the girls jumped or fell off the platform, and are examining station surveillance camera footage. The train was on its way from Yokohama Station to Ebina Station.

Police said the families of the two girls had left their homes earlier to go to a cram school.

The train operator said 54 services on the line were disrupted, affecting 34,200 commuters.

2 Comments
Why wood both of their families go to cram school?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@sensei258

Of course JT hires no-native speakers to write their English articles so you get those types of messes pretty much in every story...

Re: The Article

Very sorry to hear this...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Double Suicide. I think the train suicide still a trend in Japan ever since Sion Sono made a movie about Suicide Club.

The whistle didn't work on that day. So what can prevent such terrible occasion at every train station. Japan needs to think about it, not just opening the tracks.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

