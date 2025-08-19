2 Ground Self-Defense Force members die during training

Two Ground Self-Defense Force members in their 20s were confirmed dead Monday after they lost contact during a training exercise in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, the GSDF said.

The two sergeants were found without vital signs at the Hijudai Training Area and later confirmed dead, the GSDF said, adding it is investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The GSDF said the two were participating in a tank unit's reconnaissance infiltration drill when they went missing. They were members of a tank unit based at Camp Kusu.

