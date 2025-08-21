2 GSDF members died after being struck by lightning, autopsy shows

A lightning strike earlier in the week killed two members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force during a training drill in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, the GSDF said Wednesday.

An autopsy ruled electrocution by lightning as the cause of death of Kento Tanitsu, 25, and Ayu Kubota, 21, both sergeants, according to the GSDF.

The two, who went missing during a reconnaissance infiltration drill at the Hijudai Training Area, were found without vital signs early Monday and confirmed dead about an hour later.

The GSDF said it suspended the drill Sunday after losing communication with the pair.

The two belonged to a tank unit of the Western Army based at Camp Kusu in the prefecture.

A thunderstorm advisory was issued from the early morning to around 9 p.m. Sunday throughout the prefecture, according to the Oita office of the Japan Meteorological Agency.

© KYODO