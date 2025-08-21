 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 GSDF members died after being struck by lightning, autopsy shows

0 Comments
OITA

A lightning strike earlier in the week killed two members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force during a training drill in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, the GSDF said Wednesday.

An autopsy ruled electrocution by lightning as the cause of death of Kento Tanitsu, 25, and Ayu Kubota, 21, both sergeants, according to the GSDF.

The two, who went missing during a reconnaissance infiltration drill at the Hijudai Training Area, were found without vital signs early Monday and confirmed dead about an hour later.

The GSDF said it suspended the drill Sunday after losing communication with the pair.

The two belonged to a tank unit of the Western Army based at Camp Kusu in the prefecture.

A thunderstorm advisory was issued from the early morning to around 9 p.m. Sunday throughout the prefecture, according to the Oita office of the Japan Meteorological Agency.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Inujima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Kokemushiro Moss Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Chinese Food in Tokyo: From American-Style To Authentic Classics

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Jiko Bukken: Would You Live In A Stigmatized Property?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines & Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

Oshima

GaijinPot Travel

How to Make Friends with Japanese People in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Coolest Art Workshop? Try Risograph Printing in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog