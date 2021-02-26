2 high school girls, 50-year-old man found dead in car in apparent joint suicide

Two high school girls aged 16 and 17 and a 50-year-old man were found dead in a parked car in Saitama Prefecture on Thursday in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police, a man walking in the area spotted the car, with its engine running, at around 2 p.m. on a mountain road near Moroyama, and called 110, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the two girls were in the back seat. The 17-year-old lived in Hakone and the other girl was from Akiruno City, Tokyo. Police said the man, who was unemployed and owned the car, lived in Toda, Saitama Prefecture.

Inside the car were the remnants of charcoal briquettes. The doors were locked and the windows rolled up and sealed with tape. Police said there was also a note indicating that the three -- who apparently did not know each other -- had decided to commit suicide together. Police believe they may have met on a social network site.

If you or someone you know is in Japan and having suicidal thoughts, there are people who can provide counseling. Click here for more info.

