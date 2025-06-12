 Japan Today
Car driving in wrong direction
Video grab shows a car driving in the wrong direction in the Enasan Tunnel on the Chuo Expressway in central Japan on Wednesday. Image: Kyodo
national

2 injured in wrong-way crash; latest in recent spate of incidents

3 Comments
GIFU

Two vehicles collided head-on Wednesday in an outbound lane of an expressway in Gifu Prefecture, injuring the two drivers after one entered the lane going the wrong way, police said, the latest in a spate of similar incidents nationwide.

The accident occurred inside the Enasan Tunnel on the Chuo Expressway, which connects the capital with cities in central Japan, in a section where lane changes are prohibited, police said.

A man in his 90s, the one who was driving in the wrong direction, and the other driver, a man in his 40s, were taken to hospital following the collision. Both are believed to have sustained minor injuries, according to the police.

The accident led to the temporary closure of a part of the expressway.

In recent years, a series of accidents caused by wrong-way driving has occurred across the country. About 200 cases of vehicles traveling in the wrong direction are reported annually, according to the transport ministry.

In April, a multi-vehicle collision occurred after a driver traveled the wrong way on an expressway in eastern Japan, killing three people and injuring more than 10 others.

The following month, four people were injured in an accident after a driver stopped to avoid a car traveling the wrong way on an expressway in central Japan.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Roads in Japan are not sufficiently marked to allow drivers enough time to react - I see drivers serving all the time due to lack of signage.

Instead of placing signs high up above PLACE more road directions on the road where drivers actually need to look.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Too many oldies.

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

A man in his 90s, the one who was driving in the wrong direction, and the other driver, a man in his 40s,

Just another Japan's elder driver that took wrong lane.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

