2 JAL pilots consume alcohol before flight, causing 3-hour delay

Two pilots scheduled to board a Japan Airlines service from Melbourne in Australia to Narita on Dec 1 failed pre-flight alcohol tests, delaying the departure by more than three hours, the carrier said Tuesday.

Japan Airlines Co said it reported the incident regarding Flight 774, which was slated to carry 114 passengers and crew members, to the transport ministry on Friday, after the pilots were found to have alcohol levels exceeding the limit set by company rules.

The case follows a series of scandals involving the carrier's employees, including one in April in which a JAL pilot was given a verbal warning by Dallas police for yelling after he had been drinking following his arrival in the Texas city from Tokyo's Haneda airport.

In response to the incident, JAL instructed crew members not to drink at their destination, but the ban was lifted in September. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has issued JAL two business improvement orders over drinking.

