 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: REUTERS file
national

2 JAL pilots consume alcohol before flight, causing 3-hour delay

0 Comments
TOKYO

Two pilots scheduled to board a Japan Airlines service from Melbourne in Australia to Narita on Dec 1 failed pre-flight alcohol tests, delaying the departure by more than three hours, the carrier said Tuesday.

Japan Airlines Co said it reported the incident regarding Flight 774, which was slated to carry 114 passengers and crew members, to the transport ministry on Friday, after the pilots were found to have alcohol levels exceeding the limit set by company rules.

The case follows a series of scandals involving the carrier's employees, including one in April in which a JAL pilot was given a verbal warning by Dallas police for yelling after he had been drinking following his arrival in the Texas city from Tokyo's Haneda airport.

In response to the incident, JAL instructed crew members not to drink at their destination, but the ban was lifted in September. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has issued JAL two business improvement orders over drinking.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

10 Onsen Day Trips in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

From Christmas to New Year: Experience Japanese Tradition at Suigian

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

health

Undergoing Outpatient Surgery in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Pet Adoption in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Theme Parks For Christmas In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Holiday Food in Japan from Major Chains

GaijinPot Blog

The History and Benefits of Baby Wearing in Japan

Savvy Tokyo