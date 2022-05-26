Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 Japanese die in Shanghai during COVID lockdown; causes unknown

3 Comments
SHANGHAI

Two Japanese living in Shanghai died during the lockdown of the Chinese city that began in late March amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Japanese government said Wednesday, but the causes are unknown.

It is the first confirmation of Japanese deaths there since Shanghai, China's commercial and financial hub with a population of around 25 million, was locked down to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Japanese Consulate General in the city declined to provide any details on the people due to privacy reasons.

As the movement of people has still been significantly restricted in Shanghai, many have become frustrated by the all-encompassing constraints under the Communist-led government's radical "zero-COVID" policy.

Across China, including in its capital Beijing, a large number of people have also been prohibited from leaving their home or residential district, dealing a heavy blow to business and consumer activities in the world's second-biggest economy.

On Wednesday, the central government urged local authorities to take measures to prop up the slowing economy, Chinese media reported.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Since its CCP transparency, theres likely no chance it was the Coronavirus.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Maybe it was due to CoronaVirus?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Monkeypox?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

Contribute to Savvy Tokyo!

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Making A Caesar Cocktail In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Words We Use in English

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo