2 killed, 2 injured after car plunges into Gifu rice field

Two high school students, aged 17 and 18, were killed, while another 17-year-old student and an 18-year-old were injured after the car they were in went off an expressway and dropped two meters into a rice field in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 4:50 a.m. along National Route 417, Sankei Shimbun reported. The four occupants were on their way home to Ginan city after being out for the night, police said.

Police said the accident occurred on a right curve on the expressway. The car crashed through a guardrail and plunged into the rice field. An 18-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy sitting in the back seat suffered head and chest injuries and died later in hospital.

The 18-year-old male driver, a construction industry worker, and a 17-year-old high school girl sitting in the front passenger seat sustained serious injuries, police said.

