national

2 killed after sports car crashes on Tochigi highway

TOCHIGI

Two people were killed after the sports car they were in burst into flames following a crash with another car on a highway in Kanuma, Tochigi Prefecture, on Friday night.

According to police, the crash occurred on a prefectural highway at around 11:30 p.m. The driver of another vehicle said the sports car, a Nissan Fairlady Z, was hit by a gray car turning right from the opposite lane while making a U-turn. The Fairlady Z then crashed into a roadside tree, bursting into flames. The other car kept going.

Police said both occupants of the sports car died in the flames that took about 40 minutes to extinguish. They were so badly burnt that their gender could not be immediately determined.

Police said they are examining surveillance camera footage to try and identify the other car.

