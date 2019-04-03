2 killed in car-truck collision in Saitama Pref

A man and a woman in their late 20s or early 30s were killed when the car they were in was hit by a two-ton truck at an intersection in Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture, on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. at an intersection with traffic lights on National Route 125, Fuji TV reported. Police said the car was turning right when it was hit by the oncoming truck.

The man and woman in the car were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their names have not yet bene released. The 31-year-old male driver was also hospitalized with severe injuries.

Police said visibility was good at the time of her accident.

