2 killed in fire at private-room sauna in central Tokyo

A fire at a sauna facility in central Tokyo that offers private rooms left a man and a woman dead on Monday, police and fire officials said.

The fire apparently broke out on the third floor of a five-story structure in Akasaka, one of the capital's best-known entertainment and business districts, authorities said, adding they had received a report around 12:25 p.m. that a bell was ringing inside.

The two, believed to be customers in their 30s, were taken to a hospital, where their deaths were confirmed. The authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The fire officials said part of a wall was damaged by the blaze, which was brought under control at about 1:20 p.m. The police said the two were found collapsed inside a private sauna room on the third floor, near its closed entrance, lying close together.

Sauna seating and backrests were scorched, and both victims had suffered minor burns to their shoulders and backs.

The room had been reserved from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the authorities. The entire structure is occupied by the sauna business, with private rooms located on the second through fourth floors.

Japan has seen a surge in sauna use recently, including the spread of facilities offering private rooms in city centers. The trend has prompted attention to safety at enclosed bathing facilities.

