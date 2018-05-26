Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2 killed in head-on collision in Nagano Pref

NAGANO

A 77-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife were killed in a head-on collision on the Chubu Odan Expressway in Saku, Nagano Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the couple were traveling in a light car when it crashed into an oncoming car in the opposite lane at around 7 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported.

The couple were taken to hospital with extensive injuries and were pronounced dead on arrival. The 32-year-old man driving the other car sustained minor injuries, police said.

The accident occurred on a slight curve. Police believe one of the cars drifted over the center line.

After the accident, traffic on the expressway was delayed for about 3 ½ hours.

