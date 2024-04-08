 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
2 killed in head-on collision in Yamagata Prefecture

YAMAGATA

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s were killed when the light (kei) car they were in collided head-on with another car on a highway in Shirataka Town, Yamagata Prefecture, on Monday.

The accident occurred at around 2:20 p.m. along National Route 348, NHK reported. Police said there is a gentle slope with one lane in each direction where the accident took place. Visibility was good at the time.

The light car was driven by a woman in her 60s. She sustained injuries while her two elderly passengers were taken to hospital where they died shortly after arrival. A woman in her 40s who was driving the other car suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police are trying to determine which one of the cars veered over the center lane.

