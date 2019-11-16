2 killed in head-on collision on Kochi highway

Two people were killed after a two small cars collided head-on along a national highway in Ino Town, Kochi Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred on National Route 194 at around 10 a.m. Fuji TV reported. A man and woman from Ehime Prefecture were killed in the accident. They were identified as Yoshikazu Saito, 72, a resident of Aichi Prefecture’s Imabari City, and Hiromi Imai, 57, a friend who was in the back seat, died. Chizuru Saito, 56, the wife of the deceased driver, survived the accident but remains in a critical condition, police said.

The other car’s driver — a man from Kochi City — is also in a critical condition. Two passengers in his car sustained minor injuries.

