2 killed in predawn fire in Niigata Prefecture

Two people were found dead after a fire gutted seven houses and a barn early Saturday in Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan, police said.

A local resident raised the alarm at 5 a.m., calling the fire department to say that flames were coming from the house of Masayuki Iwasaki in the city of Sado.

Hiromu Homma, an 86-year-old man living next to Iwasaki, was found dead, the police said, adding that another body that was recovered is believed to be that of Iwasaki, 71.

The houses were located on the coast and conditions were windy when the fire broke out, according to local weather reports.

