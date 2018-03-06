Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2 killed in truck collision in Miyagi Pref

SENDAI

Two men were killed when a small truck they were in collided head-on with a four-ton truck in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident occurred on a highway in Taihaku Ward.

Police said the driver of the four-ton truck told them he lost control of the steering wheel and veered over the center line into the path of the oncoming light truck, Fuji TV reported.

The two men killed — one in his 60s and the other in his 70s — were in the small truck. The driver of the four-ton truck, a man in his 30s, sustained head injuries, police said.

