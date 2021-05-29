2 male police officers, one female officer reprimanded after sex in koban, station

Three police officers -- two men and one woman -- have been reprimanded after they engaged in sexual activities in a koban (police box) and at a police station.

According to prefectural police officials, the two male officers, aged 33 and 26, and the female officer, 29, are all married, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police revealed that the female officer, who was assigned to Koshien police station, first had sex with a 26-year-old patrol officer several times in the rest room at the back of the koban between August 2019 and February 2020. After their affair ended, the woman then started a sexual relationship with the 33-year sergeant between March and May in an office at the police station. Police said the liaisons were arranged using the Line messaging app.

The incidents came to light after the police department received an anonymous tip from someone at the station.

On Friday, authorities announced 10% pay cuts for all three. The woman and the patrol officer resigned the same day.









© Japan Today