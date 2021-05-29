2 male police officers, one female officer reprimanded after sex in koban, station

Three police officers -- two men and one woman -- have been reprimanded after they engaged in sexual activities in a koban (police box) and at a police station.
According to prefectural police officials, the two male officers, aged 33 and 26, and the female officer, 29, are all married, Sankei Shimbun reported.
Police revealed that the female officer, who was assigned to Koshien police station, first had sex with a 26-year-old patrol officer several times in the rest room at the back of the koban between August 2019 and February 2020. After their affair ended, the woman then started a sexual relationship with the 33-year sergeant between March and May in an office at the police station. Police said the liaisons were arranged using the Line messaging app.
The incidents came to light after the police department received an anonymous tip from someone at the station.
On Friday, authorities announced 10% pay cuts for all three. The woman and the patrol officer resigned the same day.
© Japan Today
20 Comments
Login to comment
Paul
All three must have been in to sex in uniforms LOL
Paul
This is what we pay taxes for ladies and gentlemen...
dagon
On Friday, authorities announced 10% pay cuts for all three. The woman and the patrol officer resigned the same day.
So the 33-year sergeant gets he remain with a only a 10% pay cut? So much for higher position and authority meaning increased responsibility. The opposite is usually the case.
Jim
After continues gloomy news about how Olympics is being forced down Tokyo residents this good old antics from our good old police force come as a relief to read - for a change…- it has been a while since such police news here and good to see nothing has changed.
smithinjapan
That's it? A 10% cut in pay for not only having sex on the job, but as such ignoring their duties as police? Here's hoping their spouses are a little more unforgiving than their employers.
kurisupisu
There’s not crime in Nishinomiya so what else was there to do?
Pim
Cannot think of anything unsexyer than a koban station. And yet... :-).
Reckless
Exciting!
shogun36
Well. At least they were doing SOMETHING on the clock. Most police in Kobans, just sleep. Or look at their phones.
Mark
I want to join the police force!
Oxycodin
this story sounds like a Japanese porn video. Lol.
shogun36
Sounds like she just a freak!
How does one become an officer in Nishinomiya?
NAM
Wow, how scandilous! I wonder who phoned in the tip, maybe a spiuse or the 26 year old who she broke it off with. Or maybe one of the other officers! Can you imagine how embarrassing it would be to hear your co-workers going at it? Those kobans aren't exactly roomy, and I'm sure the walls are pretty thin too. Escándalo!
Yotomaya
It might be coincidence, but how come when someone is accused of committing a crime or embarrassing offence, their name gets published? Yet here we have people having affairs on the taxpayer's payroll and they remain anonymous.
I think people's privacy should be protected either way, especially if they haven't been found guilty. It just seems like an odd double standard.
louisferdinandc
The title and first paragraph promised a much more interesting story. Very disappointed to discover it wasn’t actually a threesome.
Zoroto
Those 3 sure got to the bottom of the case.
noriahojanen
So long as consensual, sex is not a crime, even played by more than pair.
Again, an extramarital affair is not criminal act in Japan.
On what ground? Does it breach any employment contract clause or professional oath? They did at hidden spaces inside koban which doesn't constitute public obscenity.
SlumLord
Those j females cops in skirts is sometimes pretty hot.
Sven Asai
Wrong profession chosen…lol
Zoroto
Not being able to respond to the cat stuck on the top of the tree in a timely manner because you are buck naked is probably a problem.