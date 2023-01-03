Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2 men drown after falling into sea at port in Niigata while fishing

NIIGATA

Two men drowned after they fell into the sea while fishing at a port in Niigata city on Tuesday.

Police received an emergency call from a man fishing with a friend at around 7:35 p.m., local media reported. The caller said that his friend had fallen into the sea after being hit by a wave at the edge of a pier.

Police notified the Japan Coast Guard and tried to call back the man but were unable to contact him. The bodies of the two men were found at around 10:50 p.m. in the harbor. Both were in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. They were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

According to the coast guard, the men were in their 30s and wearing life jackets.

Police believe the man who called them jumped into the sea to try and save his friend but also got into difficulties.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

