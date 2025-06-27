2 men found dead on Tokushima mountain; possibly killed by boars

Two men in their 70s were found dead in a mountainous region of Tokushima City on Thursday night after they had gone out to check on a boar trap.

According to police, a relative of one of the men called 110 at 8 p.m. and said he and a friend had not returned, NHK reported.

About 30 minutes later, police and other searchers found the two men, Akira Wakagi, 75, and Teruo Miyazaki, 76, dead. One man was found collapsed in a gutter and the other about 5 meters away. They both had multiple wounds on their hands and legs, which police believe may have been inflicted by a boar.

A cage-shaped wild boar trap had been set up near where the bodies were found.

The incident occurred in the mountains about 800 meters east of Tokushima Zoo.

