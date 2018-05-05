2 men killed, another in a coma after car crashes into power pole

Two men were killed and another man is in a coma after the car they were traveling in crashed into a power pole in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 5 a.m. at a Y junction in Yahatanishi Ward. Street surveillance camera footage showed the car jump the curb and hit the pole.

Police said two of the men were thrown out of the car by the impact. The two men killed were aged 28 and 22. The age of the third man who is in a coma has not been released.

© Japan Today