2 men killed in car-truck crash in Shizuoka

A car going the wrong way on the Tomei Expressway crashed head-on into a small truck, killing the drivers of both vehicles in Yaizu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 3:10 p.m. Fuji TV reported that the 25-year-old man driving the car and the 50-year-old driver of the truck were taken to hospital with extensive injuries. Both died late Thursday, police said.

Police said witnesses told them the car had been driving for several kilometers on the wrong side of the expressway, causing other vehicles to swerve out of its way, just prior to the accident. Police said the truck driver applied his brake but the car did not.

Three lanes on the expressway were closed for about four hours after the accident.

