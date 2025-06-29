2 men killed in head-on collision in Kagoshima Prefecture

Two men were killed in a head-on collision in in Shibushi City, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Saturday.

The accident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. on a prefectural road, NHK reported.

The two deceased men were identified as Kimio Yoshitome, 74, Shibushi City, who was driving a light car, and Yutaka Inoue, 63, from Miyakonojo City, who was driving the other car.

A woman in her 50s who was a passenger in Inoue’s car was also taken to hospital. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said the accident occurred on a straight road with good visibility and one lane in each direction. They believe that one of the cars veered into the oncoming lane.

