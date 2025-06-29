 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 men killed in head-on collision in Kagoshima Prefecture

0 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

Two men were killed in a head-on collision in in Shibushi City, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Saturday.

The accident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. on a prefectural road, NHK reported.

The two deceased men were identified as Kimio Yoshitome, 74, Shibushi City, who was driving a light car, and Yutaka Inoue, 63, from Miyakonojo City, who was driving the other car.

A woman in her 50s who was a passenger in Inoue’s car was also taken to hospital. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said the accident occurred on a straight road with good visibility and one lane in each direction. They believe that one of the cars veered into the oncoming lane.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Might Finally Switch to the Romaji System You Already Use

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Can Your Company Report You to Immigration If You Quit in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Tinted Sunscreen: Formulas, Coverage & Protection

Savvy Tokyo

Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology

GaijinPot Travel

10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo