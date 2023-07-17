Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 men on motorbike die after being hit by train in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

Two men in their 20s died after the motorbike they were riding was hit by an express train in Tokyo on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on a crossing along the Keio Line between Daitabashi and Meidaimae stations in Setagaya Ward, Kyodo News reported. One of the men was declared dead at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police said the crossing bars were down at the time.

Train operator operator Keio Corp said services were delayed for about one hour, affecting 23,000 commuters.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Teaching English in Japan: 5 Essential Stories from Foreign Instructors

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

From Lease to Keys: Buying Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girls’ Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

5 Delicious Summer Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Achi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Villages in Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What’s next for you? Great Jobs in Japan for JET Programme Teachers and ESL Pros

GaijinPot Blog