2 men on motorbike die after being hit by train in Tokyo

Two men in their 20s died after the motorbike they were riding was hit by an express train in Tokyo on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on a crossing along the Keio Line between Daitabashi and Meidaimae stations in Setagaya Ward, Kyodo News reported. One of the men was declared dead at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police said the crossing bars were down at the time.

Train operator operator Keio Corp said services were delayed for about one hour, affecting 23,000 commuters.

