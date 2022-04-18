Python thought missing found inside car

A two-meter-long pet ball python was found Monday in the car it was last seen in, with police saying it had likely never escaped in the first place after being reported missing by its owner and prompting a search by authorities in a western Japan city.
The snake was found after its owner noticed that the wire covering under the storage compartment opposite the passenger's seat was unusually raised and asked the police to check the car in his employer's parking lot in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture.
The police had been looking for the python since Sunday evening after it was reported missing on Friday, with 10 officers poking around in the grass with sticks and looking into ditches around the owner's apartment. The snake was thought to have escaped from the car parked in the complex's parking lot.
The snake, which weighs around 2 kilograms, is not venomous and is known to be relatively docile, but the police had called on the public to be careful because it might bite.
Editor: Story has been updated to show that the python was found.© KYODO
24 Comments
Monty
is known to be relatively gentle
What does that mean for a 2 meter long Python?
Will she invite you for a beer or what?*
purple_depressed_bacon
Anybody know Parseltongue so they can get it to slither on home?
wanderlust
They should recommend that pet owners keep their small cats and dogs indoors, until it is caught.
Coulda been
He answers to the name of Monty!
Gaijinjland
I’m not a fan of snakes but ball pythons are pretty harmless to humans but I’ve never seen one get to the length of two meters. Working at a pet shop as a teenager the ball pythons I handled were all tiny and only big enough to wrap themselves around your wrist.
Lindsay
The weather is still pretty cold. It will be hiding somewhere with a bit of warmth and rats. It’s likely to be sheltering in a roof somewhere. A 2 meter python is big enough to eat a cat or a small dog.
Mocheake
If pet disappearances increase, you'll know the reason.
Rodney
Two meters is nothing. Ones I’ve seen in the wild are over 10 meters. Good news, yapping handbag dogs will stay home.
shogun36
Guy A: So, what’s you do today?
Guy B: oh I was taking out my two meter python out for his daily slither, and it got away!
what are the odds!???
Guy A: yeah, what are the odds……(as he gets in his car and heads straight to Kagoshima. No questions asked.)
zichi
Could easily strangle a pet or small child. It wasn't in a cage in the car?
Antiquesaving
2 metre, 2 kg,???
What type of python? Honestly a 2 metre Burmese will be far heavier than 2kg, so will an African Rock python.
Some smaller types like a Ball python maybe be that light but 2 metres would be a giant for that species.
Then despite not being venomous they have teeth and depending on the type long and even barbed teeth that will inflict serious injuries as well as serious infection.
Ball python are relatively docile but African Rock and Burmese are generally quite aggressive but if it is a Rock python stay clear those buggers will bite!
kaimycahl
Simple go to the Japanese zoo and get a mongoose he/she will find it!!
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Monty python.
Why is it a ball python ?
Hiro
Just read the news. They found it. It never left. Was still in the car. lol
LDTM
Was it found in a Dodge Viper or an AC Cobra?
Trying to think of a third one, brain not co-operating. Blast, that’ll do.
rainyday
(Climbs down from hiding spot on top of refrigerator, smoothes ruffled hair).
Well, see everyone, there was nothing to worry about all along.
Aly Rustom
Now that's some Monty Python humour for you there!
Newgirlintown
That old question when you lose your snake: where did you last have it? If I knew that my snake would t be lost now would it?
Every time without fail.
Shipwrecker
As a person with a fear of snakes living near Kurashiki, I'm glad I read this after it was found.
shogun36
10 (J) cops searched, couldn't find it............surprise.
They could've had 100 or 1000, same thing.
The owner himself didn't look in the first place..................Yup. Sounds about right.
Tom San
It might have been an SVT Mustang Cobra.
Mocheake
They found it in a car? Snakes alive!
Sven Asai
A real python? I prefer them more virtually, on every of my computers. lol
Desert Tortoise
How about the poor snake didn't have a leg to stand on? I know, really bad.